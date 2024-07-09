Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,806 in the last 365 days.

XPO Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, August 1, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 31, 2024, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13747657. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 52,000 customers with 610 locations and 39,000 employees in North America and Europe, with headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Brian Scasserra
+1 617-607-6429
brian.scasserra@xpo.com

Media Contact
Jaycie Cooper
+1 475-400-5003
jaycie.cooper@xpo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

XPO Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, August 1, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more