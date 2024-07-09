Governor Hochul Announces MTA Bridge and Tunnel Officers, NYPD and Law Enforcement Partners Impound Nearly 1,500 Vehicles Through 25 Joint Enforcement Operations Focusing on Ghost Plates and Persistent Toll Violators in 2024

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that through 25 joint enforcement operations focusing on ghost plates and persistent toll violators on bridges and in tunnels throughout New York City, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers, NYPD officers and local law enforcement partners have impounded 1,540 vehicles, made 339 arrests and issued 12,007 summonses. These drivers owe more than $12.5 million in unpaid tolls and fees.

“Ghost plates and toll evasion cost our state millions each year and impede our efforts to build a mass transit system that benefits everyone,” Governor Hochul said. “Our heightened enforcement efforts are cracking down on the brazen lawlessness that has gone unchecked for too long, and our message is simple: enough is enough.”

On Monday, July 8, law enforcement officers impounded 55 vehicles from motorists crossing the Bronx Whitestone Bridge. Scofflaws had amassed more than $480,000 in unpaid tolls, fees and judgments. The operations resulted in 13 arrests and 433 summonses.

On Tuesday, July 2, law enforcement officers impounded 67 vehicles from motorists crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Scofflaws had amassed approximately $537,429 in unpaid tolls, fees and judgments. The operations resulted in 7 arrests and 527 summonses.

On Monday, June 24, law enforcement officers impounded a total of 79 vehicles from motorists crossing the Queens Midtown Tunnel, Williamsburg Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing. Scofflaws had amassed more than $128,000 in unpaid tolls, fees and judgments. The operations resulted in 25 arrests and 686 summonses.

Vehicles impounded during this operation involved a number of violations including unpaid tolls, forged documents, unregistered vehicles and suspended licenses. The interagency operation included MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers, MTA Police, NYPD, New York State Police, New York City Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) Police, and the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD).

Significant Arrests

During an operation on June 24, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers conducted a traffic stop at the RFK Bridge on Randall’s Island. Officers observed the driver intentionally obstructed and concealed the last character of their license plate. A subsequent investigation revealed the driver had a suspended license, was wanted for several crimes, and officers found a large quantity of narcotics and a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Port Authority Police apprehended three individuals during the 23rd interagency enforcement operation at the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels. One arrest was made at the Lincoln Tunnel after it was revealed the driver had an outstanding traffic warrant. Two drivers at the Holland Tunnel were arrested for tampering with public records and for theft of service.

During an operation at the Queens Midtown Tunnel and Williamsburg Bridges, NYPD officers stopped a moped operator for a vehicle traffic law offense. An initial investigation revealed the operator had a suspended license and upon further inspection, officers discovered the moped operator also had a substantial quantity of crack-cocaine. During a background check, officers discovered the individual is a Person of Interest for a shooting in Brooklyn in 2022.

During the 12th interagency enforcement operation on the Bronx Whitestone Bridge, NYC Sheriff’s apprehended four individuals who fled after causing a collision. All four are known to the NYPD, and two of the individuals are co-defendants in a grand larceny pattern involving stolen credit cards.

These arrests provide yet another extraordinary example of how the interagency enforcement operations are not only focused on improving traffic safety but to enhance public safety overall.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Toll-dodging drivers cost the MTA millions of dollars every year. That’s the public’s money — money that could be reinvested into modernizing our transit system. This is about fairness. Do be warned: if you cover your license plate or use fake plates, you will pay the price.”

Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Governor Hochul is prioritizing keeping our streets safe so DMV is pleased to participate with our colleagues in law enforcement to identify ‘ghost plates’ and get them off the road. Every person who tries to get away with not paying tolls by using a false or obscured plate is placing an unfair burden on those who obey the law and pay the tolls. Obscured or false plates are often used by people committing crimes so it is a top priority to remove them so the owners of vehicles are identifiable and held accountable.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The use of fake, stolen and obscured license plates by people to avoid detection while trafficking illegal drugs, guns and other contraband remains a serious issue, jeopardizing the safety of all New Yorkers. We have no tolerance for this type of activity and will continue to work closely with our partners, using the latest technology, to catch people in the act and hold them fully accountable.”

MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan said, “Our Bridge and Tunnel Officers have worked closely with regional law enforcement to recover millions of dollars and get ghost plates off the road. These offenders are stealing money from the public’s pockets when they illegally use our bridges and tunnels, and enforcement efforts help ensure everyone pays their fair share.”

NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban said, “New Yorkers are fed up with drivers who think that laws do not apply to them, and now, after 25 — and counting — interagency operations targeting motorists who brazenly break the literal rules of the road, it should be clear that we are fed up as well. Since our joint task force operations began four months ago, we have ticketed or arrested more than 12,000 violators and impounded over 1,500 vehicles owing millions of dollars in unpaid tolls, fees, and judgments. While there is still a clear connection between some illegal vehicles and violence and disorder in New York City, overall crime this year is down 2 percent, including a 10 percent drop in stolen vehicles. This ongoing, NYPD-led effort to hold motorists accountable and seize illegal, unregistered vehicles is the latest example of an effective multiagency partnership that is making our city better and safer for all. And we will not take our foot off the gas until every driver understands that lawlessness is simply not tolerated here.”

Port Authority Police Superintendent Edward Cetnar said, “Drivers looking to cheat their way out of paying what they owe on our roads have proven to be no match for the unified strength of our region’s law enforcement. This powerful partnership has sent a clear message to those who think they can deceive us with ghost cars, defaced plates and delinquent bills: We are vigilant, we are prepared and, like thousands before you, we will hold you accountable for breaking the law.”

MTA Bridges and Tunnels Revenue Recovery Efforts

Motorists can avoid violation fees, exclusion orders, and registration suspensions by paying their toll bills on time, and can use the award-winning Tolls NY free mobile application to pay tolls or manage their E-ZPass accounts. Drivers can also request the assistance of the MTA Office of the Toll Payer Advocate, an independent office within the MTA, committed to balancing toll payer assistance and collection efforts. E-ZPass NY Customer Service Center account holders can save at least 25 percent at MTA B&T tolled crossings by using E-ZPass. To set up an E-ZPass account or for more information, visit www.ezpassny.com. NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law prohibits any covering or coating that intentionally conceals, obscures or distorts an image of license plates.