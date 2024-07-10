Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, 24th Congressional Delegate President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris Democracy is on the Ballot

It is evident that our Democracy is on the Ballot in November!

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, the Elected Delegate for the 24th Congressional District of Florida, has officially announced his endorsement of President Joe Biden as the Democratic Nominee for re-election in the upcoming November election. Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings joins a growing list of prominent figures and leaders who have thrown their support behind President Biden, citing his proven leadership and dedication to the American people.

In a statement released today, Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings highlighted President Biden's track record of putting the needs of the American people first, particularly during challenging times such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings emphasized President Biden's commitment to unity, empathy, and progress, qualities that are essential for leading the nation forward.

"I am proud to endorse President Joe Biden for re-election as the Democratic Nominee. President Biden has shown time and time again that he is a true leader who listens to the concerns of the American people and works tirelessly to address them. His dedication to unity and progress is exactly what our country needs at this critical moment," said Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings. Considering Project 2025 and other national issues it is paramount that we stand behind our nominee.

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings' endorsement comes at a crucial time as the nation prepares for the upcoming election. With support from influential leaders like Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, President Biden's campaign continues to gain momentum and solidify its position as the frontrunner in the race for the White House.

For more information on Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings' endorsement of President Joe Biden, please contact 786-486-7217 . Dr Jennings will be in attendance at the Democratic National Convention in August and is available now for press interviews.

