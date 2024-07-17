QUASI ROBOTICS ANNOUNCES NEW HEADQUARTERS IN FREDERICK, MARYLAND BIOTECH CORRIDOR
With the added space and resources, we're ready to accelerate product development, grow our talented team, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quasi Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling and intralogistic transport, today announced the relocation of its headquarters to a larger facility in Frederick, Maryland. The move to 321 Ballenger Center Dr., Suite 210, Frederick, MD accommodates the company's increasing demand for its flagship Model C2 AMR robot, designed for reliable and flexible autonomous material transport.
— Vlad Lebedev, CEO, Quasi Robotics
Situated in the heart of Frederick's thriving biotech and research corridor, the new facility will now serve as the central hub for all Quasi Robotics operations. Along with providing ample space for research and development, product testing, and manufacturing initiatives, this location strategically positions Quasi amidst industries with complex intralogistic needs. The advanced autonomy of the Model C2 offers a targeted solution to these challenges, with the potential to enhance operational efficiency and local economic growth.
"Returning to Frederick and establishing a new headquarters in familiar surroundings is both exciting and nostalgic," said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics, whose previous venture was scaled successfully in another office of the very same building. "This move marks a significant milestone for our company. With the added space and resources, we're ready to accelerate product development, grow our talented team, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers."
As Quasi Robotics expands its operations in Frederick, the company remains committed to fostering innovation and excellence. The team looks forward to collaborating with local businesses and organizations, strengthening ties to the community, while contributing to the region's thriving technology landscape.
About Quasi Robotics:
Quasi Robotics develops advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling and intralogistic transport. The company’s proprietary Q.AI Intelligence software provides dynamic route planning, reliable navigation and instant obstacle avoidance, coupled with quick deployment and an intuitive user control interface. With a team of experienced robotics engineers and a commitment to customer-centric solutions, Quasi is dedicated to empowering businesses with intelligent, on-demand material transport that improves efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances workplace safety.
