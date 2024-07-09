PHILIP BAILEY’S MUSIC IS UNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF 'BACKSTAGE SOUNDCHECK' FOR FOSTER YOUTH
Through 'Backstage Soundcheck,' our aim is to introduce young music enthusiasts to the multitude of career paths within the music industry”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip Bailey, Grammy-Award winning lead singer of the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire and founder of the Music Is Unity Foundation, today announced the revival of the "Backstage Soundcheck" program, coinciding with Earth, Wind & Fire's highly anticipated 2024 summer tour with Chicago. Developed for youth aged 18-26 transitioning out of the U.S. foster care system, "Backstage Soundcheck" offers an immersive behind-the-scenes tour of the variety of roles and careers available in the music industry.
Foster youth from Ohio, Georgia, and California will have the unique opportunity to participate in "Backstage Soundcheck" during select tour dates. The inspiring one-day program includes exclusive access to concert preparations, a pre-concert soundcheck, and a special Q&A session with Philip Bailey and other Earth, Wind & Fire tour staff. The day concludes with a chance for participants to enjoy the electrifying experience of a live Earth, Wind & Fire concert. The “Backstage Soundcheck” dates are set for July 19, 2024, at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH; August 19, 2024, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA; and September 1, 2024, at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA.
"As youth age out of foster care, they face unique challenges and often lack the support systems available to others," said Philip Bailey. "Through 'Backstage Soundcheck,' our aim is to introduce young music enthusiasts to the multitude of career paths within the music industry."
Music Is Unity Foundation raises funds to provide grants to nonprofits that assist emancipated youth, offering vital support in their journey towards self-sufficiency. The foundation works to develop innovative programs, such as the exclusive "Backstage Soundcheck,” to empower and inspire these young individuals as they navigate the challenges of transitioning into adulthood. Since 2007, Philip Bailey and his daughter, Trinity Bailey, have been dedicated to providing mentorship, life skills, and financial relief by investing in agencies that support this underrepresented community during their critical transition into independence.
About the Music Is Unity Foundation (MIU)
Singer/musician Philip Bailey and his daughter Trinity Bailey founded the Music Is Unity Foundation in 2007 to realize their dream of giving back to the community by investing in agencies that support foster youth as they transition into adulthood. MIU is a leading non-profit created to focus on youth aging out of the foster care system. Since 2007 MIU has provided grants to non-profit, community-based organizations and agencies offering supportive services to the over 23,000 youth who are emancipated from the U.S. Foster Care system each year. For more information about MIU, please visit musicisunity.org, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram at @musicisunity.
