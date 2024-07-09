STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police warn public of fugitive involved in vehicle theft, pursuits through northwestern Vermont

WINOOSKI, Vermont (Tuesday, July 9, 2024) — Multiple law-enforcement agencies are seeking the driver of a stolen Ford F-250 who led police on multiple pursuits, nearly causing several crashes, through northwestern Vermont on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, police located the pickup truck abandoned in Winooski. Members of the public should be aware that the suspect has attempted to steal several vehicles throughout the day, including by force, and should be considered extremely dangerous. People should ensure their vehicles are locked when unattended and be aware of their surroundings when returning to their cars.

The suspect is identified as Andrew Brace, 39, of St. Albans, who has had multiple confrontations with police in the past several weeks, including in Colchester and Berlin. Brace is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing black athletic-style shorts and no shirt and is believed to be on foot in the Winooski area. Anyone who sees Brace should immediately call 911.

The situation Tuesday began in Grand Isle County during the morning and continued through multiple communities including Swanton, Fairfield, Georgia and St. Albans. Brace nearly caused multiple vehicle crashes and intentionally steered at police vehicles, forcing them off the road. As of 2 p.m., no crashes had occurred, and no injuries had been reported.

Law-enforcement agencies involved in this evolving situation have included the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; the police departments in Milton, St. Albans, Swanton and Winooski; the wardens with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; the Enforcement and Safety Division of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles; and the Vermont State Police. A significant police presence is active throughout the area.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips also can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will provide updates as this situation unfolds.

- 30 -