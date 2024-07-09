The Gross Law Firm Reminds Cambium Networks Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 22, 2024 – CMBM

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM).



Shareholders who purchased shares of CMBM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cambium-networks-loss-submission-form/?id=89663&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 8, 2023 to January 18, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a buildup of inventory in the Company’s distribution channels; (2) the Company and its distributors were reasonably likely to offer aggressive discounts to reduce the high channel inventories; (3) the Company’s revenue would decline sequentially until the excess channel inventory was sold through; (4) Cambium was likely to incur significant charges to writedown excess and obsolete inventory; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 22, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/cambium-networks-loss-submission-form/?id=89663&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CMBM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 22, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

