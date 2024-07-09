Adolescent Adventure Stories for Boys and Adults Showcases Coming of Age On The Banks Of The Delaware

Submit Release
Palmetto Publishing releases short story collection for middle school boys

Charleston, SC, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Gene J. Miller, a retired educator with more than 35 years of experience teaching adolescents, has just released his debut short story collection, WARNING: SHORT STORIES FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS ONLY, BECAUSE GIRLS HAVE COOTIES! A delightful, chuckle-worthy coming-of-age collection, the book leans into 1960’s nostalgia while imparting incredible life lessons on friendship, responsibility, and growing up.

A masterful blend of classic adolescent fiction like Tom Sawyer, The Sandlot, and Stand By Me, the book contains 15 standalone stories of growing from boyhood set on the backdrop of the Delaware River in Delanco, New Jersey. Drawing from his decades of experience as an educator, Miller thought to include a selection of chapter lessons at the end of each story for young adults to read, contemplate, and discuss.

This special collection of stories and chapter lessons is the perfect teacher-friendly resource to be used in the classroom, a summer enrichment program, or by parents who are homeschooling their young boys. Full of camaraderie and memorable bits of humor, these adolescent adventure stories can help inspire a love of reading in middle school boys.

WARNING: SHORT STORIES FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS ONLY, BECAUSE GIRLS HAVE COOTIES! is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Gene J. Miller led a 35-year career in public education as a teacher, coach, and principal. He retired from public schools to supervise student teachers at Stockton College, now Stockton University, for another nine years. Fully retired since May 2023, Miller lives with his wife, Maria, in Shamong Township in the heart of the South Jersey Pine Barrens. The two have three grown children and six grandchildren with two more on the way. Miller’s debut book, WARNING: SHORT STORIES FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS ONLY, BECAUSE GIRLS HAVE COOTIES! originally began as bedtime stories for his two oldest grandsons.

