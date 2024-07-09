Investigation Into TennCare Fraud Results in Arrests in Memphis

MEMPHIS – Two Memphis women face charges of TennCare fraud and theft of property following an investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In October 2023, MFCD special agents received a fraud referral from Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Special Investigation Unit, alleging that a consumer direct caregiver participated in a fraud scheme with another individual. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from June through December 2023, Quiana Pruitt billed and was paid for in-home caregiver services that were not provided. Agents were further able to corroborate that Sekia Conner participated in the scheme.

In June, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Quiana Nicole Pruitt (DOB 08/28/1996) and Sekia Conner (DOB 02/09/1979) each with one count of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. Pruitt surrendered to law enforcement officials on July 1st, and Conner was apprehended by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on July 5th. Each was booked on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

