Latest Novel "Swine Flu - 1976" by Dr. George Naddra Explores Historical Virus Scare with Chilling Modern-Day Relevance
“A Thrilling Tale of Conspiracy and Courage Inspired by Real-World Events”UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Swine Flu - 1976," the latest novel by Dr. George Naddra, delves into the fascinating intersection of historical events and contemporary fears. Written forty years ago but only recently published, this thought-provoking thriller explores the terrifying possibility of a nation or terrorist organization developing a powerful virus alongside a protective vaccine for its own use.
Dr. Naddra expertly weaves a narrative around two real-world events that puzzled and terrified the nation. The first is President Ford’s 1976 campaign to vaccinate every American against a mysterious strain of the virus, a campaign unique to the United States and abruptly canceled after just three months. The second is the emergence of the AIDS virus in the early 1980s, a global health crisis that sparked widespread fear and speculation.
Central to the novel is Dr. Dan Clayborne, who embarks on a perilous journey to investigate the suspicious hunting death of his father, a key employee of Daviston Pharmaceutical, the company contracted to produce the vaccine. His investigation threatens to unveil a Russian blackmail plot that compelled President Ford to initiate the controversial vaccination effort. As Dr. Clayborne uncovers the truth, he finds himself in grave danger, racing against time to expose a conspiracy that could have catastrophic implications.
Dr. George Naddra, a retired full colonel in the United States Air Force, brings a wealth of experience and insight to his writing. With twenty-two years in the private sector as a Vice President for a top five Defense Contractor and five years as a visiting professor at Auburn University at Montgomery, his diverse background informs the novel’s rich and authentic details. Dr. Naddra holds degrees in Economics, an MBA, and a Doctorate in Public Administration, demonstrating a lifetime of dedication to learning and public service.
"Forty years ago, while stationed in Korea, I decided to write a novel to provide a plausible explanation to two real-world mysteries: President Ford’s unique vaccination campaign and the source of the AIDS virus," Dr. Naddra explains. "The recent COVID pandemic underscored the novel’s relevance, prompting me to finally publish it."
"Swine Flu - 1976" has been hailed as a fun, thought-provoking read, filled with romance, adventure, and humor. It challenges readers to ponder the real-world implications of its fictional narrative, much like how Dale Brown’s 1994 novel "Storming Heaven" eerily foreshadowed the events of 9/11. Dr. Naddra’s novel serves as a compelling forewarning of the potential weaponization of viruses, urging readers to consider the fine line between fiction and reality.
For more information, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Dr. George Naddra, please contact: georgenaddra@gmail.com
About the Author:
Dr. George Naddra is a retired United States Air Force colonel with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. He holds a degree in Economics from Miami University, an MBA from Wright-State University, and a Doctorate in Public Administration from the University of Alabama. Dr. Naddra began writing "Swine Flu - 1976" while stationed in Korea, inspired by real-world events that remain relevant today.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
George Naddra on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford