"Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years: 1900–1930" Named Finalist in 2024 Eric Hoffer Book Award
Frank H. Tainter's historical narrative earns acclaim for its meticulous research and vivid portrayal of early fish culture efforts in Yellowstone.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank H. Tainter's historical record, "Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years: 1900–1930" has been recognized as a finalist in the highly esteemed Eric Hoffer Book Award 2024. This significant achievement underscores the book's exceptional quality among independent publications worldwide.
In today's commercial and political landscape, where many powerful writings face publication barriers or limited circulation, the Eric Hoffer Book Award serves as a vital platform for independent voices. Established at the start of the 21st century with permission from the Eric Hoffer Estate, the award honors freethinking writers and independent books of outstanding merit and recognizes books from small, academic, and micro presses, including self-published works.
Dr. Frank Tainter’s "Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years: 1900–1930" is a meticulously researched and vividly detailed account of an important chapter in American history. Inspired by the experiences of his father, uncles, and grandfather, who worked on fish culture projects for the former U.S. Bureau of Fisheries in Yellowstone National Park during the teens and 1920s, Tainter brings to life their contributions and the early efforts in fish culture within the park.
Although Tainter never worked on the fish culture program, he drew from a treasure trove of photographic snapshots taken by his father to recreate this historical narrative. As a retired scientist, he has ensured the inclusion of numerous references and resource credits, providing future readers and researchers with avenues to explore related materials. This book serves as both a detailed historical record and an engaging narrative.
Dr. Frank H. Tainter's recognition as a finalist in the Eric Hoffer Book Award 2024 highlights the importance of preserving and celebrating independent literary voices. His book not only offers an invaluable historical account but also exemplifies the spirit of independent publishing.
"Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years: 1900–1930" is available for purchase on Amazon and other leading online bookstores. Discover this captivating historical narrative and join Frank Tainter in celebrating the achievements of independent authors today!
