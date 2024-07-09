Even Keel Tattoo Partners With Non-profit, Shark Allies, For 8th Annual Shark Weekend Fundraiser
Over the past eight years, the Shark Weekend fundraiser has grown into a locally-anticipated summer event in San DiegoSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shark Allies, a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) non-profit is teaming up once again with the locally-famous tattoo parlor, Even Keel, to kick off the 8th annual Shark Weekend fundraiser. In their ongoing effort to protect the most misunderstood apex predators of the ocean, Even Keel and Shark Allies join forces in this uniquely engaging public outreach event to bring worldwide attention to the critical threat of overfishing sharks.
Even Keel Tattoo, located at 4675 Cass Street, San Diego 92109, and owned by Kyle Walker, will feature its talented team of artists inking attendees with shark-themed tattoos throughout the weekend, with a portion of proceeds donated directly to the 501c3 non-profit, Shark Allies. While some attendees are getting inked with a new (permanent or temporary) tattoo, others can participate in a raffle and online auction featuring coveted prizes from well-known local restaurants, jewelry makers, and artists. Throughout the event, Shark Allies will be on-site to offer interesting facts and awareness to attendees about shark conservation and the importance of maintaining a healthy shark population in our marine ecosystems.
Kyle Walker, an ocean lover and avid diver, is particularly passionate about his love for diving with sharks. By partnering his craft as a professional tattoo artist with Shark Allies’ conservation efforts, Kyle has found a meaningful way to give back to these incredible creatures. For the past seven years, Even Keel Tattoo in Pacific Beach has hosted this fundraiser benefitting Shark Allies, where each tattoo and raffle ticket purchase raises money to combat overfishing, shark finning, and a variety of other threats.
“Our team looks forward to the Shark Weekend Fundraiser every year. It's a great way to use our art to support a cause we deeply care about,” says Kyle Walker, owner of Even Keel Tattoo. “Sharks are such an important part of our oceans, and it’s amazing to see the community come together to help protect them.”
“The dedication and activism shown by the Even Keel team are truly inspiring, and we look forward to this event every year,” says Erika Wunch, VP of Shark Allies. She adds, “Kyle Walker and his team at Even Keel are public examples of how you can turn your personal talents and passions into powerful support for a cause you believe in.”
This year, supporters include Half Face Blades, Sky Falconry, TRIPP Inc., Marissa Charters, Patagonia, Lunch Skins, Deep Blue Eco Tours, and Rise Records to name a few. The event will be first-come-first-serve and takes place from 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday, July 13th, and Sunday, July 14th, coinciding with the end of Discovery Channel's fan-favorite Shark Week. Please join Shark Allies and Even Keel Tattoo to make a splash in the fight for shark conservation.
