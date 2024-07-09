FFF Enterprises Celebrates 36 Years of Patient-Centered Care

TEMECULA, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc., recognized as the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company, celebrates 13,151 consecutive days (and counting) of supplying healthcare professionals and patients with high-quality, counterfeit-free pharmaceuticals.

"We started FFF because there was a need to prioritize the safety of patients and healthcare providers, and now—more than three and a half decades later—we continue to grow and extend reliable care. Truly an honor," said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer at FFF Enterprises, Inc. "I am so incredibly grateful to work with magnificent teammates who are dedicated to excellence and our patient-centered mission."

Since its inception, the company has continued to set the standard for patient safety, product efficacy, and fair pricing through key partnerships, programs, and innovative services, all to ensure patients receive reliable, responsibly sourced medicines when they need them. As a leader in the healthcare industry, FFF is constantly expanding and building new manufacturer relationships to provide valuable resources and product accessibility to medical communities. In fact, in its work to aid the opioid and overdose crisis, FFF has become a dedicated and empowering responder by increasing visibility and access to naloxone. Through its state-of-the-art pharmacy and warehouse facilities, cutting-edge automated inventory solutions, and expert distribution capabilities, FFF is unwavering in its commitment to putting patients first and Helping Healthcare Care®.

