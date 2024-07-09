Meet Dallas Maverick PJ Washington at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Join the historical barbecue brand and PJ Washington at the original Dickey’s store on July 13th

Dallas, TX, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has partnered up with Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington for an afternoon of fun and cue’!

On Saturday, July 13th, the Texas-style barbecue brand is hosting the basketball star at Dickey’s original store located at 4610 North Central Expy., Dallas, TX. The family friendly event will last from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM and include a local radio station, a live DJ, multiple raffle giveaways, and so much more.

Additionally at the event, Dickey's will feature an exclusive Limited Time Offer (LTO) product called the Mav and Cheese Sausage on a Stick for purchase. This delicious treat is sure to be a hit, combining the savory goodness of pit smoked sausage with the creamy delight of mac and cheese, conveniently served on a stick.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dallas Maverick great, PJ Washington for this fun event,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We love our DFW sports teams and really appreciate PJ coming by to meet and greet local barbecue and basketball enthusiasts.”

In order to ensure your spot at this special event, please RSVP HERE today!

“We’re in the heat of summer and what better way to celebrate than with this special event,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We can’t wait for our guests to come visit our store, and try the delicious, limited time item, the Mav and Cheese Sausage on a Stick. See y’all there!”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

