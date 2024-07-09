AI Pioneer Intent IQ Boosts Advertising Campaign Performance for Involved Media With Cookieless Alternative ID and Activation Suite

Campaign powered by Intent IQ’s alternative ID increases new leads by 77% over cookie-based activation while lowering the cost per lead by 71% compared to previous campaign flights

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a privacy-forward next-generation identity resolution leader, today announced the results of a new partnership with Involved Media, a global full-service independent media agency. As a result of Involved Media's ongoing pursuit of efficient and measurable scalability, Intent IQ provided the agency’s client with an increase of 77% new leads from iOS or Safari users and decreased the campaign's cost per lead by 71% compared to previous flights.



Intent IQ provided Involved Media with its complete cookieless activation and attribution suite powered by Intent IQ ID (IIQ ID), the company’s AI advanced alternative ID powering Bid Enhancement encompassing over 80,000 publisher sites and providing privacy-safe addressability to more than 180 million cookieless users in North America on iOS, Safari and other cookieless browsers, devices and apps.

While intended to protect privacy, the deprecation of third-party cookies raises challenges for advertisers and media companies, primarily in iOS and Safari environments, reducing the effectiveness of audience data and decreasing the performance of mid and lower-funnel programmatic campaigns. As third-party cookies continue their phase out, advertisers will need to adopt new privacy-safe solutions to increase campaign performance and maintain scale.

Involved Media’s campaign, which was executed over the course of two months with Intent IQ’s end-to-end activation and attribution suite, included the proven Intent IQ solutions of:

Onboarding advertiser first-party data

Building cookie and cookieless-based look-alike audiences

Audience activation with Deal IDs on the client’s preferred DSP

Full-funnel attribution across devices, emphasizing cookieless environments

The advanced end-to-end solution suite, fueled by IIQ ID—which is based on the company’s proprietary and patented distributed identity technology with deterministic accuracy of more than 90%—simplified the process of deploying the campaign and measuring the results.

“This is a pivotal time for our industry,” said Roy Shkedi, Chairman of Intent IQ. “Companies that have relied heavily on third-party cookies must find new solutions quickly if they hope to remain relevant in a cookieless future. Advertisers must now bring together many moving parts to deliver and measure a cookieless campaign, and that burden is impossible without an advanced end-to-end suite for audience mapping, onboarding, activation, and attribution. Our partnership with Involved Media shows how our AI-powered technology suite easily enables advertisers to reach cookieless audiences at cost-effective scale, resulting in a dramatic increase in leads generated at a significantly decreased cost per lead.”

“Our approach to media blends data, insight, and hands-on testing to improve advertising outcomes that support brand growth,” said Shukmei Wong, SVP, Omnichannel Media, at Involved Media. “By working with Intent IQ we efficiently build scale and drive performance while overcoming signal loss challenges. The accuracy of their identity-based audience targeting is only matched by the team’s dedication to our business.

For more information about Intent IQ’s advanced cookieless advertising solutions, visit the company’s website .

About Intent IQ

Founded in 2011, Intent IQ is a privacy-forward next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology is powering many of the leading platforms in the industry. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio currently comprising over 170 granted patents. An AI pioneer, Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph with unparalleled accuracy and scale that connects all screens and devices, in real-time, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit http://www.IntentIQ.com.

About Involved Media USA

Involved Media USA is a full-service, independent media agency specializing in data-guided media strategy and buying, performance-driven tactical planning, proprietary research, custom reporting & analytics, and more. Based in New York City, the company is part of a global network with locations in Toronto, Canada and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, empowering its mission of offering trusted service with global results. Involved Media USA is a subsidiary of Active International. For more information, visit http://www.involvedmedia.com.