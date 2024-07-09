[Latest] Global Wood Pallets Market Size/Share Worth USD 21.2 Billion by 2033 at a 4.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Wood Pallets Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 14.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 21.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are PalletOne Inc., CHEP (Brambles Limited), PECO Pallet Inc., Rehrig Pacific Company, Millwood Inc., Brambles Limited, Falkenhahn AG, ORBIS Corporation, Cabka Group GmbH, Universal Forest Products Inc., Loscam (China Merchants Group), Schoeller Allibert Group B.V., United Pallet Services Inc., Craemer Holding GmbH, Kamps Inc., Tasman KB, PalletOne, Litco International Inc., RM2 International S.A., Gorilla Pallets, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Wood Pallets Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Block Wooden Pallet, Stringer Wooden Pallet, Engineered Molded Wood Pallet, Others), By End User (Logistics & Transportation, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

Wood Pallets Market: Overview

Wood pallets are flat constructions built from wood, such as hardwood or softwood. They serve as a foundation to support things during storage and transit. Typically, they are made out of a platform with horizontal and vertical pieces of wood called deck boards and stringers or blocks.

Sustainability and environmental responsibility are becoming increasingly important in the wood pallets sector across the world. As businesses and customers become more environmentally concerned, there is a greater need for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging and transportation options.

Wood pallets, which are recyclable, reusable, and biodegradable, are gaining popularity as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and other non-biodegradable materials. Furthermore, the use of certified sustainable timber and responsible forestry techniques is becoming increasingly common in the manufacture of wood pallets, which improves their eco-friendliness.

Moreover, advances in pallet design and manufacturing techniques are increasing the durability, efficiency, and longevity of wood pallets, making them a popular choice for organizations looking for both environmental advantages and cost-effectiveness in their supply chain operations. In summary, the worldwide trend is towards sustainability is driving innovation and growth in the wood pallets industry.

By product type, the solid segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. An increasing trend in block wooden pallets is the use of sustainable sourcing procedures, such as certified timber and recycled components. This trend indicates growing environmental consciousness and demand for eco-friendly packaging options.

By end user, the pharmaceutical segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. One prominent development in logistics and transportation is the growing use of digital technologies like blockchain, IoT, and AI to improve supply chain visibility, route planning, and overall efficiency and responsiveness.

Environmental concerns and regulatory restrictions have fueled a considerable movement in North America towards sustainable wood pallet sourcing and recycling. This movement emphasizes the value of environmentally friendly activities and circular economy ideas.

Brambles focuses on the pooling of unit-load equipment and related services, with a concentration on outsourced pallets, crates, and container management. CHEP owns almost 360 million pallets, crates, and containers through a network of over 750 service facilities.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 21.2 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 14.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.6% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Wood Pallets marke t. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Wood Pallets industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Wood Pallets Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Wood Pallets market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Wood Pallets market in 2023 with a market share of 38.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America drives the wood pallets industry through several major aspects. For starters, the region’s strong manufacturing and logistics businesses rely significantly on wood pallets for efficient storage and movement of goods.

Wood pallets are widely used in North America’s supply chain infrastructure, acting as the principal way of handling and transferring items in a variety of industries such as retail, automotive, and food and beverage.

Furthermore, North America’s extensive forest resources ensure a steady and plentiful supply of lumber for the manufacture of wood pallets. This assures a steady and cost-effective supply of raw materials for the region’s pallet makers.

Furthermore, the established infrastructure for wood processing and pallet manufacture contributes to wood pallets’ supremacy in the marketplace. Furthermore, many organisations in North America choose wood pallets due to their adaptability, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

They provide a dependable and cost-effective method for carrying products while also being recyclable and ecologically friendly. Overall, the combination of high demand, adequate raw material supply, and logistical advantages strengthens North America’s position as a market leader in the worldwide wood pallets industry.

Wood Pallets Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Block Wooden Pallet, Stringer Wooden Pallet, Engineered Molded Wood Pallet, Others), By End User (Logistics & Transportation, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Wood Pallets Market:

PalletOne Inc.

CHEP (Brambles Limited)

PECO Pallet Inc.

Rehrig Pacific Company

Millwood Inc.

Brambles Limited

Falkenhahn AG

ORBIS Corporation

Cabka Group GmbH

Universal Forest Products Inc.

Loscam (China Merchants Group)

Schoeller Allibert Group B.V.

United Pallet Services Inc.

Craemer Holding GmbH

Kamps Inc.

Tasman KB

PalletOne

Litco International Inc.

RM2 International S.A.

Gorilla Pallets

Others

The Wood Pallets Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Block Wooden Pallet

Stringer Wooden Pallet

Engineered Molded Wood Pallet

Others

By End User

Logistics & Transportation

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Others

Wood Type Outlook

Softwood

Hardwood

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

