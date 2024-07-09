Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on July 9.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and wished him success in his activities.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations, as well as for the letter sent by the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of his election as the President. The President of Iran said that he would spare no effort to develop the relations between the two countries in all spheres in the future.

During the conversation, the sides expressed confidence that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations based on common religious and cultural roots, friendship and brotherhood would continue to expand, and cooperation between the two countries across various areas develop.

The presidents stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached between the two countries.

During the telephone conversation, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran discussed issues of mutual concern.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The President of Iran accepted the invitation with pleasure, expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, and in turn, invited the President of Azerbaijan to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President of Azerbaijan accepted the invitation with pleasure.