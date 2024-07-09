Commercial Gulf Shrimp Season Opens July 15

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — The Gulf of Mexico commercial shrimp season for state and federal waters will reopen 30 minutes after sunset on Monday, July 15.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Coastal Fisheries Division uses data from samples collected during routine trawls and bag seines in June to determine a reopening date that best maximizes benefits to the industry and public.

“The annual mid-May closure protects brown shrimp until they can reach larger, more valuable sizes during their major period of emigration from the bays to the Gulf of Mexico,” said Robin Riechers, TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division director.

Federal waters (from nine to 200 nautical miles offshore) will open at the same time as state waters. The National Marine Fisheries Service chose to adopt rules compatible with those adopted by Texas.