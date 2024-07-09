CONMEBOL Reveals that Global Superstar Shakira will Perform at the Copa América 2024™ Final
July 14, the international artist will blend her innovative sound with the sport’s passion at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
We are sure that [Shakira's] performance at the Copa América 2024™ will convey the same spirit of passion and unity that has characterized CONMEBOL since its foundation.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONMEBOL has confirmed that Grammy® and Latin Grammy® award-winning artist Shakira will be giving her first-ever Copa América™ performance during the tournament’s final on Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. She will be the first musical act during halftime.
— Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL
After performing at some of the biggest events in the world, including the Super Bowl and three World Cups, Shakira is already an icon in the sports world. Now she will return to the stage with a combination of her most popular songs and her latest hits, including the unofficial Copa America anthem “Puntería.”
“Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world,” said Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL. “She has made her music into a global phenomenon that transcends borders and is enjoyed by millions of people. Her songs are sung and danced to in every corner of the planet, and we are sure that her performance at the Copa América 2024™ will convey the same spirit of passion and unity that has characterized CONMEBOL since its foundation.”
To date, over 54,000 fans have already purchased tickets to the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ final. Remaining tickets can be found on the Copa America website, the tournament’s only official vendor.
Following the success of her new album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” one of the most-streamed albums of the year, Shakira will begin her highly anticipated world tour on Nov. 2. Starting in Palm Desert, CA, it will include a total of 17 concerts across the United States.
About Shakira
Shakira, a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY®️ award winner, has sold over 95 million records worldwide and garnered numerous accolades, including three GRAMMYs®️, 12 Latin GRAMMYs®️, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. She holds the title of the most-viewed female Latin artist and ranks among the top-10 artists of all time on YouTube with over 27 billion views. Additionally, she is the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify.
Recently, Shakira released her twelfth studio album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” which has received rave reviews. The album showcases her resilience and strength, demonstrating music's ability to transform challenging experiences into poignant moments. Upon its release, the album became the most-streamed album of 2024 and was certified 7x Platinum within 24 hours.
About the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™
The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América™ 2024 is taking place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. The two confederations partnered to co-organize this year’s edition of one of the continent’s most significant tournaments. This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that it is hosting 16 teams, with the first being the tournament’s 2016 edition, also held in the United States. Starting June 20, some of the sport’s most talented athletes have competed throughout 28 matches across 10 states. Now, just three matches are left before the July 14 finale.
