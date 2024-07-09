DR. ALAN HARTFORD SELECTED AS TOP RADIATION ONCOLOGIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP
Dr. Alan Hartford honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Alan C. Hartford, Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Massachusetts Chan School of Medicine and Associate Director of QARC-IROC-RI, quality-assurance core of the National Cancer Institute’s National Clinical Trials Network, was recently named Top Radiation Oncologist of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his determination, integrity, and commitment to radiation oncology and the care of cancer patients.
Dr. Hartford's inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is a testament to his professional excellence, a distinction reserved for only a few members in each discipline. These honorees are recognized for their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year to celebrate their achievements.
Dr. Hartford has dedicated nearly three decades of his career to the roles of physician, researcher, and educator within medicine and radiation oncology, demonstrating exceptional brilliance in his field.
Before embarking on his career in medicine, Dr. Hartford earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy from Stanford University and then completed his Doctor of Medicine degree at Harvard Medical School and his internship at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in 1993. Dr. Hartford completed his residency and fellowship in radiation oncology with the prestigious Massachusetts General Hospital while simultaneously receiving his Ph.D. in political economy and government from Harvard University.
Dr. Hartford’s current clinical interests include central nervous system tumors, genitourinary cancers, bone and soft tissue sarcomas, and head and neck cancers, as well as technologies such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy, prostate brachytherapy, and stereotactic radiosurgery.
Throughout his remarkable career, Dr. Hartford has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized in numerous publications and magazines worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. In 2020, he was named Top Doctor of the Year by IAOTP, appeared on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and was featured on the iconic Times Square Billboard in New York. Other accolades from IAOTP include the International Healthcare Hero Award, Top 25 Global Leaders, a dedicated chapter in IAOTP’s 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, and featured appearance on the Nasdaq Marquee. This December, he will receive his latest honor from the International Association of Top Professionals as Top Radiation Oncologist of the Year 2024 at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. Dr. Hartford has been named one of America's Top Doctors by Castle Connolly Medical annually for the past 13 years, one of NH Magazine’s Top Doctors ten times since 2012, one of America’s top cancer doctors by Newsweek Magazine, a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, a Fellow of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, and the recipient of numerous research fellowships from organizations such as the American Cancer Society, the American Association of Cancer Research, and the MacArthur Foundation.
Dr. Hartford has made significant contributions to his field of medicine, with more than 50 articles and scientific reviews published in renowned medical journals. He is deeply engaged in medical education, highlighted by his creation of Dartmouth's radiation oncology residency program and his extensive experience leading lectures and courses for students, medical residents, and faculty. His creative works include his debut novel, "The First Days of August," which he wrote under the pen name Alan Froning. He has extensive experience in various leadership roles within prominent medical organizations, including the American Society for Radiation Oncology, The American College of Radiology, the American Medical Association, the Radiological Society of North America, and several state medical societies.
Looking back, Dr. Hartford attributes his success to the grace of God, the love of wonderful parents, and the gentle care of friends and mentors. When not working, he enjoys jazz piano, writing, traveling, and spending time with his family. For the future, he hopes to continue providing excellent, innovative care to all his patients, educating future generations, and creating positive contributions for our society.
