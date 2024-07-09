Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chief Executive Officer of Business Roundtable Joshua Bolten

CANADA, September 7 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Chief Executive Officer of Business Roundtable, Joshua Bolten, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mr. Bolten reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship between Canada and the United States as well as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. They emphasized the importance of secure, resilient supply chains to keep the shared Canada-U.S. industrial base strong. The Prime Minister underlined our close bilateral trade relationship, which is valued at nearly $1 trillion each year and supports good middle-class jobs for Canadians and Americans alike.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Mr. Bolten for his commitment to supporting a predictable, rules-based environment for businesses on both sides of the border. The two looked forward to keeping in touch.