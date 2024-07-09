SmartSites and Shopify Host Free NYC Event on Boosting Ecommerce Sales through Paid Advertising

This event provides actionable insights of PPC (pay-per-click) campaigns and paid social media strategies.

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartSites ( https://www.smartsites.com ) is partnering with Shopify to host an event, "Proven Methods to Multiply Your Ecommerce Sales." The event is designed for merchants and digital marketers eager to enhance their paid advertising strategies. Additionally, it will take place on July 10, 2024; from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm; and at Shopify NY, 131 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012.Attendees will benefit from presentations by Zach Everett and Matthew Potash, Senior PPC Analysts at SmartSites.Zach Everett, Senior PPC Analyst & Ecommerce Team Lead at SmartSites, has over a decade of experience in digital marketing . Specializing in PPC marketing and e-commerce strategy, Zach has managed a portfolio of Google Ads campaigns exceeding $10 million in spend across diverse verticals. His expertise lies in scaling accounts effectively and maximizing ROI for clients.Matthew Potash, Senior PPC Analyst & Technical Lead at SmartSites, has been instrumental in shaping the agency’s PPC department. With over seven years of experience, Matt has orchestrated digital strategies for a wide range of clients, from small businesses to enterprise-level ecommerce giants. His adept management of PPC campaigns with substantial budgets has set new benchmarks in the industry.The event offers a unique chance to connect with other ecommerce professionals, industry leaders, and special guests from Google, Microsoft, and other partners. Networking sessions will provide valuable opportunities for sharing knowledge and building professional relationships.Two lucky attendees will be selected for live audits of their Google or Meta ads accounts. This interactive segment will offer personalized recommendations and insights. Additional raffle tickets will be given to those open to a live audit.Enjoy drinks, light bites, and the excitement of a raffle. Prizes include valuable tools and resources to help attendees further their ecommerce success.Schedule• 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm: Doors Open + Networking• 6:30 pm - 7:15 pm: Session Presentation by Zach Everett and Matthew Potash• 7:15 pm - 8:00 pm: Live Audits + Q&A• 8:00 pm - 8:30 pm: Mix, Mingle & Raffle• 8:30 pm: Doors CloseInterested in this event? RSVP here!About Shopify New YorkShopify New York, located at 131 Greene Street in SoHo, is a vibrant space where local entrepreneur communities come to connect, learn, and grow. The venue is a workspace and a hub of innovation and collaboration. With its in-house cafe featuring rotating residents and its prime location between Prince and Houston, Shopify New York provides an inspiring environment for entrepreneurs to thrive. The facility is open from 8 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.About SmartSitesFounded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been now featured in the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.Website: Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652