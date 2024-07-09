ISC Launches Bank Act Security Registry on Behalf of the Bank of Canada

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on July 2, the Company launched the Bank Act Security Registry (“BASR” and “the Registry”) online, self-service Customer Portal at www.basr.ca. This Registry now offers 24/7/365 service provision and a range of online submission and search capabilities for customers, allowing for seamless experiences for users to track, manage and utilize their submissions in real time.



“ISC is proud to launch the modernized and streamlined BASR platform alongside the Bank of Canada,” says ISC President and CEO Shawn Peters. “For the first time since the Registry’s inception, users can access the information they need in real time and around the clock. This modernized registry technology, along with ISC’s decades-long expertise in operating complex registries will refresh the BASR user experience for customers. This five-year contract with the Bank of Canada demonstrates continued growth for ISC and its Technology Solutions and Registry Operations segments.”

In addition to operating the online, self-service Customer Portal, ISC will continue to offer offline submissions via email, mail and fax, as well as managing BASR in-person satellite offices in each province.

As the chosen operator and technology provider to BASR, ISC utilized two of its business segments, Registry Operations and Technology Solutions, to deliver a comprehensive suite of registry services for the Bank of Canada.

See how ISC’s three lines of business are growing the registry operations, technology solutions and information services landscape at company.isc.ca/what-we-do.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca