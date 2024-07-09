Local Plumber Replaces Pipe Lining Pro Bono In Hamilton Home Where His Great-Grandfather First Installed Pipes 102 Years Ago

CHCH Morning Live Will Be On-site and Covering This Event Live





HAMILTON, Ontario, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birnie Plumbing & Drains is set to replace the lining of a Hamilton home where founder, John Birnie first installed the pipeline in 1922. Rob Birnie, CEO and great-grandson of John Birnie, has original documents and drawings from his great-grandfather, that showcase one of the first plumbing jobs ever performed by the company he now oversees. The work will be completed July 17th, at no charge to the new owner as an homage to their commitment to the community that has lasted over a century.

CHCH Morning Live will be on the ground at 40 Graham Avenue North in the Crown Point neighbourhood, along with Rob and his team of plumbers on July 17, 2024. Birnie Plumbing and Drains will use their new minimally invasive method to install the brand-new liner. Their trenchless technology options allow for new pipes to be laid without the hassle of digging up your yard. Rob reflects on how far plumbing innovation has come and celebrates how his family has participated in the industry's evolution, “My great grandpa, John Birnie used bamboo rods to clean drains in the 1920's. In the 1940’s, my grandpa Thos Birnie, was the first in Hamilton with an electric sewer machine. Fast forward to the 1990s and my dad and uncle, Bob & Roy Birnie were the first in Hamilton to adopt the Canadian-Made No Dig Sewer Lining Solution. We have been at the forefront of cutting-edge new technology over the years!” Rob will be joined by his father, Bob Birnie (3rd Generation) and son, Tyler Birnie (5th Generation), as this service is performed at this historical Hamilton home.

Though Birnie Plumbing & Drains has come a long way from their one-truck venture in the ’20s, their principles have remained the same;

High Customer Care

Prioritizing people as much as plumbing! This has remained at the core of the company since the start and has been passed down from generation to generation. One might say it’s the reason the company has lasted so long. “The Hamilton Spectator once wrote an article about my grandfather stating, 'He didn't make customers, he made friends.' That tradition continues in our family and business even today,” Rob says as he speaks to the longevity of their strong customer service focus.



You can find over 1000 reviews on Google and read rave testimonies about top-notch customer service, quality workmanship, and quick response times. While Birnie Plumbing & Drains strives to be the best in the business, it’s clear to see that many in the community already feel this way.



Never cutting corners is their cornerstone! From quality materials to how they care for their employees and customers, it's apparent that Birnie Plumbing & Drains is focused on quality. A testament to the longevity of their work lies underground at the house on Graham Ave North, where the originally laid pipe lining has lasted throughout all the changes up above.



You can find Birnie Plumbing & Drain services by visiting birnie.pro or calling 905-578-4659

Head Offices are at 390 Lake Avenue North, Unit 1 in Hamilton.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d8c1471-d3f1-49b9-8317-45447ec3e88a