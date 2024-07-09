Press Releases

07/09/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Receives $38.9 Million Federal Grant to Aid in the Conversion of CTfastrak to an All-Electric Bus Fleet

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is receiving a $38.9 million competitive grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to purchase 46 battery electric buses and install 29 chargers for the CTfastrak bus rapid transit service.

The grant will aid in CTDOT’s project of converting CTfastrak to an all-electric bus fleet. It is being awarded through the FTA’s Low or No Emission Grant Program, which provides funding through a competitive process to states and transit agencies to purchase or lease low or no emission transit buses and related facility upgrades. Approximately $5.6 billion in funding was made available from President Joe Biden’s recently enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for this program to support the replacement of thousands of public transit vehicles nationwide.

The awarding of this grant helps accelerate Governor Lamont’s goal of converting the overall statewide public transportation bus fleet from diesel to zero-emission models by 2035, which he directed CTDOT to complete through Executive Order No. 21-3.

Governor Lamont said, “The new battery-electric buses and chargers will help us meet the growing demand for reliable, efficient, and environmentally-friendly transit options, and will greatly benefit the thousands of residents and commuters who rely on CTfastrak services every day. Thank you to the Biden-Harris administration for continuing to invest in green technology that will modernize Connecticut’s public transit system and spur new economic opportunities across the state.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “This nearly $38.9 million in federal funding will transform CTfastrak’s fleet of buses, creating greener transportation options that reduce carbon emissions and improve our air quality. I am proud to fight for these investments in Connecticut’s public transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure, and I will continue to push for clean energy investments for our state.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said, “Investing in greener public transportation is good for our local economy and even better for the planet. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this $38.9 million grant will help Connecticut replace old diesel buses with 46 battery-electric alternatives and expand the electric vehicle charging network across our state. The switch will help make our public transit more environmentally-friendly, cost-efficient, and convenient for the thousands of people who rely on CTfastrak every day.”

Congressman John Larson (CT-01) said, “The entire Connecticut delegation worked together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, investing in critical upgrades to our roads and bridges, multi-modal transit options for residents, and America’s clean energy future. These new buses will help reduce traffic congestion, lower emissions, and expand rapid bus service for the thousands of Capitol Region residents who rely on CTfastrak every day.”

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05) said, “During my time in Congress, I have advocated for federal funding to help local school districts replace diesel buses with zero-emissions buses to serve our children while also reducing our carbon footprint. Once again, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to make vital investments to benefit residents, commuters, and communities in Connecticut.”

FTA Region 1 Administrator Peter Butler said, “We are pleased to provide federal support to CTDOT to help make CTfastrak even more environmentally friendly and continue its work to create new opportunities that change people’s lives. Today, we are celebrating how Connecticut is transforming how people travel while improving air quality and our shared future.”

Commissioner Eucalitto said, “Investing in electric buses for the CTfastrak fleet is a forward-thinking move that highlights Connecticut’s dedication to sustainability and innovation. These low-emission vehicles ensure Connecticut will meet its commitment to modernize our public transportation system, ensuring cleaner, quieter, and more efficient travel for our communities. Thank you to the Federal Transit Administration, Governor Lamont, and Connecticut’s Congressional and state delegations for continuing to support this ambitious modernization initiative.”

The overall $86.6 million project includes purchasing and deploying 46 battery-electric buses for service on CTfastrak routes out of the CTtransit Hartford Division. The funding will also be used to buy and install 25 depot chargers at the Hartford facility and four on-route chargers at the CTfastrak New Britain Station, in addition to associated electrical infrastructure. This project is supported by more than $17 million in matching state funds and $30 million from federal formula funds.

CTfastrak is Connecticut’s first bus rapid transit system and provides direct service to and from Waterbury, Cheshire, Southington, Bristol, Plainville, New Britain, Newington, West Hartford, Hartford, and Manchester. It utilizes a bus-only roadway for a portion of the locations it services.

Recently, CTfastrak was ranked the best bus rapid transit system in the United States by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy.

From its inception in 2015 through June 2024, CTfastrak has carried more than 26.5 million total passenger trips.