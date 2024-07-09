ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Denorris Hutchinson, 36, of East Point, has been convicted and sentenced to prison for trafficking two females, ages 15 and 17, in Fulton County. The 17-year-old, who had been reported as missing from Kansas City, Missouri, was recovered from a hotel in Fulton County as part of a multi-agency operation conducted in 2020.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has now convicted 11 individuals for their involvement in the trafficking of this 17-year-old female. This total includes nine buyers and one seller, all of whom were previously sentenced to prison in a 10-defendant case in Fulton County. Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has also indicted two additional defendants whose cases are still pending. This includes the indictment of Terry Florence in DeKalb County and the indictment of Natasha Bridges in Fulton County.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continues to hold accountable those who abuse and exploit our most vulnerable Georgians,” said Carr. “Once we have recovered a victim, we won’t stop fighting until every one of their traffickers is brought to justice. With each new conviction, we’re sending a strong message that Georgia’s children are not for sale.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn (Fain) Salinas.

Guilty Plea and Sentence

On June 20, 2024, Denorris Hutchinson pleaded guilty to the following charges:

8 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c)

A Fulton County Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant to 40 years, with the first 17 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Hutchinson will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Case Summary

In 2020, the Attorney General’s Chief Human Trafficking Investigator, Bryan Kimbell, participated in “Operation Not Forgotten,” a multi-jurisdictional, joint operation aimed at recovering critically endangered missing children in the State of Georgia. During this operation, a 17-year-old female was located at a hotel in Fulton County. Following her recovery, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit began an extensive investigation to identify anyone who had engaged in her trafficking.

This investigation indicated that Denorris Hutchinson and Natasha Bridges had harbored and provided the 17-year-old victim for commercial sex. The investigation also indicated that Hutchinson benefitted financially from the sale of the victim.

As a result of this continued investigation, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was able to identify a second underage female who was trafficked by Hutchinson. Specifically, the defendant benefited financially from the sale of the 15-year-old victim for commercial sex.

The State’s case against Natasha Bridges is ongoing.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit rescued and assisted 129 victims. The Unit has obtained 36 new convictions since January 2023.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has 34 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.