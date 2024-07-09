Research finds 26% of professional developers want to quit, Blockchain engagement struggles
SlashData shares 2 more industry reports on developer trends: software developer job satisfaction and developer engagement with emerging technologies.MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research finds 26% of professional developers want to quit, Blockchain engagement struggles
How are developers engaging with emerging technologies?
Are developers happy in their jobs?
SlashData shares 2 more industry reports on developer trends: software developer job satisfaction and developer engagement with emerging technologies. These are the second wave additions to the 6-report series announced on June. All delve on key developer topics and trends for 2024 and beyond and are publicly available in the SlashData Research Space.
The data and insights come from the 26th wave of the Developer Nation survey, which reached more than 10,000 respondents from 135 countries around the world.
These are the reports just published, along with some highlights and graphs for your readers:
1. How and why developers engage with emerging technologies
Whilst blockchain technologies have long promised to revolutionise many different industries, in many cases, they struggle to break out of the software loop.
2. How happy are developers with their jobs?
26% of professional developers intend to change their jobs in the next 12 months.
SlashData recently ran a webinar on developer happiness which is available on YouTube, with analyst Brayton Noll.
Already available and coming soon:
Threats in software supply chain management (August 2024)
Profiling of new ML/AI developers (August 2024)
Sizing programming language communities
How developers interact with AI technologies
More recent though-leading reports from SlashData:
The State of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery with CD Foundation
The Maturity of Software Supply Chain Security Practices with Red Hat
Developer Perceptions of Distributed Cloud with Akamai
The State of WebAssembly 2023 with Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Developers and Shift-Left Security with Cisco
Cisco Securing the Enterprise: Understanding the current landscape of zero trust security
