Wake United Surf + Wake Series Proves Grassroots is on the Rise
The Wake United Surf + Wake Series combines the Thigh High Surf + Wake Series with the Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach.
95-Plus Wakesurf & Wakeboard Competitors Hit the Waters of the Clermont Watersports Complex for Second Stop of the Southeast’s Premier Grassroots Contest Series
Our vision with Wake United is to unite riders and help build the watersports community, and the greatest vessel to achieve this is grassroots contests.”CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wake United Surf + Wake Series—the ultimate Southeast U.S. wake series for amateur, semi-pro and future pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers—laid down its second stop of the series on June 8-9 with Thigh High Surf + Wake in Clermont, Fla.
— Jeff Husby, President & CEO of Wake United
The second stop in the grassroots wakesurf and wakeboard contest series took place at the Clermont Watersports Complex on Lake Sawgrass. Home of Jetsurf Orlando, competitors and spectators alike enjoyed two days of wake fun on their private lake with a variety of activities, including jetsurf demos, learning new yo-yo tricks and shopping leading lake lifestyle vendors with Wake United, Next Level, Lake Lovers Club and more. Drive Dry. kept everyone hydrated and Bowls for Tu and Paradise Shave Ice served fresh Mexican bowls and shave ice all weekend long.
“Interest in grassroots contests is on the rise and the proof is in our numbers,” said Danny Harf, series co-founder and four-time X-games wakeboard champion.
Stop 2 of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series saw more than 55 wakesurfers and 40 wakeboarders hit the water across the two days. Harf continued, “If you’re new to competing or working on advancing your skills before another contest, our series is a great place to test your skills and build a foundation for state and regional wake contests.”
The Open divisions for wakeboarding and wakesurfing include a cash purse of up to $300 for first, second and third place. In wakesurfing, Jett Lambert landed the top spot, followed by Wake United Team Rider Robert McClelland in second and Wake United Team Rider James Shropshire in third place. In wakeboarding, Stefano Comollo took first place, followed by Daniel Johnson in second and Harrison Glas in third place. View complete results from Thigh High Surf + Wake and current overall standings at https://series.wakeunited.com/standings/.
The title sponsor of the series is Wake United—a cutting-edge, professional pro shop dedicated to serving the global water sports community—and the hosting dealership for the Thigh High Surf + Wake stop was Nautiques of Orlando. Local sponsors for the initial stop include Clermont Watersports Complex, Jetsurf Orlando, Touchless Boat Cover and A Brilliant Finish.
2024 SERIES OVERVIEW
President & CEO of Wake United and General Manager of Nautiques of Orlando, Jeff Husby, said, “Our vision with Wake United is to unite riders and help build the watersports community, and the greatest vessel to achieve this is grassroots contests. Through our regional series, we’re giving our wake communities a platform to build confidence in competitions, learn new tricks and make new friends with shared interests.”
The initial season of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series is focused on growing the Southeastern U.S. wake community and features Spivey Shootout, along with Battle By The Beach and Thigh High Surf + Wake. Stop 3 of the series takes competitors to Lake Acworth in Acworth, Ga. for Battle by the Beach on August 10-11, followed by the series final on September 7-8 with Thigh High Surf + Wake in Orlando.
The grassroots series caters to riders of all ages and wake abilities, seeking everyone from first-time, novice competitors to local lake legends with a variety of divisions available. Nautique Boats is the official tow boat of the series, featuring the Super Air Nautique S Series for novice and intermediate classes and Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon for advanced, boys, girls, open, legends and masters divisions.
Series sponsors and supporting partners include: Wake United, Watersports Central, Nautiques of Orlando, Nautique Boats, Roswell Marine, Next Level, GM Marine, Boatmate Trailers, Acme Propellers, Basta Boatlifts, Lake Lovers Club, Drive Dry., Wake for Warriors, Ronix, Hyperlite, Action Event Group, Touch of the North Events, Method Media House, Wake Responsibly and the World Wake Association.
Competitor registration, along with division rules and details surrounding boat type and ballast, can be found at https://series.wakeunited.com/.
ABOUT WAKE UNITED
Wake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively support grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/.
