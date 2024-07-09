Textile Fabrics Market: A Comprehensive Report on Market Size, Growth Drivers, and Key Players

Textile Fabrics Industry Size

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Textile Fabrics Market by Fabric Type (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Others), by Application (Fashion & Clothing, Household, Technical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global textile fabrics market is expected to reach $942.8 billion by 2031, growing from $498.0 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2031.

Key Drivers of Growth:

The market's expansion is primarily driven by increased activities in the oil & gas exploration sector and the continuous growth of the fashion and apparel industry. Advancements in the chemical industry and rising investments are also contributing factors. However, fluctuating raw material prices could pose challenges. On a positive note, heightened competition in professional sports is expected to create new growth avenues.

Polyester Segment Dominance:

In 2021, the polyester segment dominated the market, capturing approximately half of the total market share. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for polyester, driven by its durability and strength, will contribute significantly to market expansion.

Lucrative Opportunities in Fashion & Clothing:

The fashion & clothing segment led the market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share. It is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by rising apparel demand from the fashion industry and the expanding e-commerce sector.

Rapid Growth in Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, driven by increased consumer spending on apparel accessories.

Key Market Players:

Major players in the textile fabrics market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Klopman International, Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd, Wolfin Textile Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, and others. These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their business footprint.

