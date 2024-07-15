Celebrating Excellence: Garris Jewelers Shines Bright with 2024 Best of South Carolina Award
LANCASTER, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Garris Jewelers, a cornerstone of Lancaster's retail community since 1904, proudly announces its recent accolade, the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award. This prestigious recognition underscores Garris Jewelers' enduring commitment to quality, integrity, and unparalleled service in the jewelry industry.
Founded by D.L. Robinson over a century ago, Garris Jewelers began humbly, offering diamonds, colored stones, and a variety of exquisite gifts. Over the decades, the store has evolved into a cherished institution, renowned for its craftsmanship and dedication to customer satisfaction.
"It's truly an honor to receive this award," Larry Garris reflects. "As we approach our 44th year in business, we are deeply grateful for the trust and loyalty of our customers. Our unwavering commitment to providing a memorable experience, whether you're selecting an engagement ring or restoring a cherished family heirloom, has always been at the heart of our service. We believe in creating moments that become treasured memories, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come."
The award, voted by their loyal customers, reflects the community's trust and admiration for Garris Jewelers. Under the stewardship of Larry Garris and his daughter Tiffany Crawford, the store has upheld a legacy of honesty, quality, and passion for their craft. As members of the Independent Jewelers Organization (IJO) since 1986, they continuously bring unique and extraordinary pieces to Lancaster County.
Beyond their extensive jewelry collection, they offer expert in-house repairs and engraving, batteries for watches and key fobs as well as eye glass frame repairs. Garris Jewelers also actively contributes to the local community, engaging with local associations and chambers. They embody Lancaster's spirit by enriching lives through their service and contributions.
"Our slogan, 'Brilliance you deserve,' reflects our commitment to creating meaningful moments with our customers," Tiffany Crawford added. "From engagements to anniversaries, we're privileged to be part of their stories."
Garris Jewelers invites everyone to explore their storied showroom on North Main Street, where they can experience firsthand why they are more than a jewelry store—they are a tradition in Lancaster. As they celebrate the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award, Larry, Tiffany, and the entire team at Garris Jewelers reaffirm their dedication to exceeding expectations and creating unforgettable moments—one shimmering diamond at a time.
For more information Click Here.
Location: 965 N. Main Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
Larry Garris
Founded by D.L. Robinson over a century ago, Garris Jewelers began humbly, offering diamonds, colored stones, and a variety of exquisite gifts. Over the decades, the store has evolved into a cherished institution, renowned for its craftsmanship and dedication to customer satisfaction.
"It's truly an honor to receive this award," Larry Garris reflects. "As we approach our 44th year in business, we are deeply grateful for the trust and loyalty of our customers. Our unwavering commitment to providing a memorable experience, whether you're selecting an engagement ring or restoring a cherished family heirloom, has always been at the heart of our service. We believe in creating moments that become treasured memories, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come."
The award, voted by their loyal customers, reflects the community's trust and admiration for Garris Jewelers. Under the stewardship of Larry Garris and his daughter Tiffany Crawford, the store has upheld a legacy of honesty, quality, and passion for their craft. As members of the Independent Jewelers Organization (IJO) since 1986, they continuously bring unique and extraordinary pieces to Lancaster County.
Beyond their extensive jewelry collection, they offer expert in-house repairs and engraving, batteries for watches and key fobs as well as eye glass frame repairs. Garris Jewelers also actively contributes to the local community, engaging with local associations and chambers. They embody Lancaster's spirit by enriching lives through their service and contributions.
"Our slogan, 'Brilliance you deserve,' reflects our commitment to creating meaningful moments with our customers," Tiffany Crawford added. "From engagements to anniversaries, we're privileged to be part of their stories."
Garris Jewelers invites everyone to explore their storied showroom on North Main Street, where they can experience firsthand why they are more than a jewelry store—they are a tradition in Lancaster. As they celebrate the 2024 Best of South Carolina Award, Larry, Tiffany, and the entire team at Garris Jewelers reaffirm their dedication to exceeding expectations and creating unforgettable moments—one shimmering diamond at a time.
For more information Click Here.
Location: 965 N. Main Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
Larry Garris
Garris Jewelers
+1 803-283-2415
email us here