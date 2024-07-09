Zoey Tess' Soul Searching Ballad, "In these Dreams" Joins Spotify's Romantic Songs' Playlist With 169k Listeners

Music producer and songwriter Zoey Tess continues to captivate audiences with her self-penned orchestral ballad, “In These Dreams.”

NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailblazing music producer and songwriter Zoey Tess continues to captivate audiences with her self-penned orchestral ballad, “In These Dreams.” The song has achieved a significant milestone, securing a spot on Spotify’s coveted ‘Romantic Songs’ playlist, where it resonates with 169,000 listeners worldwide.

Tess’s global audience spans across countries such as Germany, Indonesia, and Sweden, solidifying her presence alongside influential artists like Adele, Taylor Swift, and Norah Jones. “In These Dreams” has emerged as one of Tess’s most beloved releases, amassing over 25,000 streams on Spotify.

Reflecting on the song’s impact, Tess shares, “In These Dreams is a universal anthem—a message of strength for dreamers everywhere.” Her heartfelt lyrics have touched countless hearts, inspiring hope and resilience.

Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group, praises Zoey’s achievement: “Adding Zoey’s song to a playlist alongside classic romance hits is an incredible milestone. We eagerly anticipate watching Zoey’s career flourish.”

Visitors to Tess’s website can explore her entire discography, with “In These Dreams” showcasing her versatile musical abilities. The ballad’s orchestral arrangements, piano, and electric guitar transport listeners to a dream-like realm, making it an unforgettable musical experience.



More About Zoey Tess:

Zoey Tess is a trailblazing female music producer and songwriter, known for a diverse genre of compositions within the realm of contemporary and popular music. From her early days in Coral Springs, Florida, to her creative ascent in Newtown, Connecticut, Tess’s journey is a testament to her relentless drive and rich musical lineage, tracing back to her aunt, the late film and television actress Corinne Camacho.

Tess spent her teen years songwriting and recording alongside Connecticut music producer Michael Patzig. She studied classical piano, violin, and voice, earning her a spot at the prestigious Interlochen Center for the Arts. Tess later began a three-year collaboration with New Haven, Connecticut record producer Vic Steffens (Horizon Music Group), known for his work with renowned artists The Rolling Stones and Harry Connick Jr. Tess's dedication and talent earned her an internship at Horizon Studios, eventually leading to a brief signing with the label's subsidiary of Sony Records. Under the umbrella label "Horizon Music Group", she released her jazz-fusion single “Late Night Thoughts”.



A self-taught maestro of digital audio workstations like Pro Tools and Logic Pro, Tess’s journey took an exhilarating turn with her collaboration with Jake Siberon, a producer and multi-instrumentalist from the band Mile-Marker-Zero. Together, they crafted the hit singles “Human Nature” and “Turn Me Up” in 2023. Tess’s magnum opus, “In These Dreams,” an orchestral ballad released in August 2023, showcased her dual prowess as a songwriter and producer. The track, mixed by Grammy-Award winner Mario McNulty, catapulted to global acclaim, hitting top charts, and becoming Tess’s most notable work.



Tess's passion for songwriting and producing extends well beyond her projects. She finds the greatest joy in writing and producing music for other artists and bands, exploring diverse sounds and styles. She has written for artists Britney Spears, Mila Jam, and others. Tess, now curating an impressive catalog of music for film and television, continues to song write and produce for an eclectic roster of artists. Tess’s career has been featured in media such as NeuFutur Magazine, Eyes on Hollywood Magazine, Stereo Stickman, and Music Review World Magazine, to name a few. The full media list can be found here: https://www.zoeytess.com/media



For more information on Zoey Tess visit: www.zoeytess.com

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 amazzone@transmediagroup.com