ShipThrifty and Nonprofit Network Send Over 100 Care Packages to Deployed Soldiers
Being able to send a little TLC to these brave soldiers in the form of treats and heartfelt messages is a testament to the power of community and gratitude.”FOREST LAKE, MN, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming show of support and solidarity, ShipThrifty, in collaboration with its nationwide network of military support groups, has successfully delivered over 100 care packages to the soldiers of the Arizona National Guard stationed overseas. These packages, filled with goodies and heartfelt messages, were sent to lift the spirits and boost the morale of these brave service members.
— Michelle Williamson
The initiative was sparked from a local nonprofit, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, Hugo, MN, that learned about the Arizona Regiment from a Minnesota National Guard Chaplain along with a request to provide much-needed support to the Regiment deployed in a challenging and dangerous location. The request highlighted the austere conditions and the perilous environment our National Guard Soldiers are deployed to - a base that experienced a devastating ballistic missile attack from Iran-backed militias in January, resulting in the loss of three U.S. soldiers and injuries to 47 others.
In response, ShipThrifty, known for its dedication to supporting the military community, mobilized its resources and nonprofit partners. This collaboration resulted in the successful mailing of care packages in the first weeks of June. The packages contained various items, including granola bars, nuts, candies, beef jerky, and numerous cards filled with love and care.
ShipThrifty commends Tri-State Military Moms, A Soldiers Hands, Operation Yellow Ribbon, Cards for Soldiers, Operation Support Our Troops, the Lehigh Valley Chapter PA201 Blue Star Mothers and Upper Cumberland Blue Star Mothers TN7 for rallying to support this group of service members. They would also like to acknowledge Structures, Inc., who sponsored shipping and contents for 26 of the care packages sent by the ShipThrifty team, and the Forest Lake, MN Daisy Scouts, who added some of their special touches to those boxes.
This is the second time this network has banded together this year to support deployed service members, with another load of care packages sent to National Guard troops in the Germany area by the Blue Star Mothers of Minnesota 7, Ohio 21, Ohio 32, Nevada 4, and Mid-Cal as well as Support Over Stigma, and Operation Support Our Troops.
Both state National Guard Chaplains stood alongside each other and expressed their gratitude, sharing a photo with beaming smiles, symbolizing the impact of this gesture on the soldiers (photo not shown to comply with OPSEC) "These packages are integral to maintaining readiness and morale," said the Arizona National Guard Chaplain. "Knowing they are recognized, remembered, and supported makes a significant difference."
The effort not only underscores ShipThrifty’s commitment to providing cost-effective shipping solutions for military packages but also highlights their proactive role in identifying and addressing the needs of servicemen and women in deployment.
“We are incredibly proud of our team and our partners for their unwavering support,” said Michelle Williamson, Co-Founder of ShipThrifty. “Being able to send a little TLC to these brave soldiers in the form of treats and heartfelt messages is a testament to the power of community and gratitude.”
For more information about ShipThrifty’s initiatives and how you can support our troops, visit ShipThrifty.com.
About Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, Hugo, MN:
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a comprehensive program that creates awareness for the purpose of connecting Service members and their families with community support, training, services and resources.
About Operation Cookie Drop:
Operation Cookie Drop is dedicated to sending care packages filled with cookies and other treats to deployed soldiers, aiming to lift their spirits and show appreciation for their service.
About ShipThrifty:
ShipThrifty is a leading provider of shipping solutions, dedicated to supporting the military community by offering cost-effective shipping options for care packages. Through partnerships and a nationwide network, ShipThrifty ensures that soldiers feel connected and appreciated, no matter where they are deployed.
Michelle Williamson
ShipThrifty
+1 800-544-4992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube