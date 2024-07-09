Tablet Tissue Paper Market May Set Epic Growth Story | KP Tissue, Procter & Gamble, Kruger
The Tablet Tissue Paper market size is estimated to reach by USD 42.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 26.7 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Tablet Tissue Paper market to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Tablet Tissue Paper Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Tablet Tissue Paper market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Tablet Tissue Paper market. The Tablet Tissue Paper market size is estimated to reach by USD 42.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023. The Current market value is pegged at USD 26.7 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States), Procter & Gamble Co. (United States), Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States), Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden), Hengan International Group Company Limited (China), Cascades Inc. (Canada), Metsä Tissue (Finland), Sofidel Group (Italy), WEPA Group (Germany), Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) (Indonesia), Vinda International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Empresas CMPC S.A. (Chile), KP Tissue Inc. (Canada), Clearwater Paper Corporation (United States)
Definition:
Tablet tissue paper, also known as compressed or coin tissue paper, refers to a highly compact and portable form of tissue paper. These tissues are compressed into small, tablet-like shapes, and expand into full-sized tissues when water is added. They are often used for personal hygiene, travel, camping, and other outdoor activities due to their convenience and portability.
Market Trends:
• Increasing demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly tablet tissue papers.
• Development of creative and convenient packaging solutions.
• Growing popularity for use in various applications such as makeup removal, baby care, and cleaning.
• Rising demand for higher-quality, soft, and durable tablet tissues.
• Increasing sales through e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer channels.
Market Drivers:
• The compact size and ease of use make tablet tissues popular among travelers and outdoor enthusiasts.
• Increasing urbanization and hectic lifestyles drive demand for convenient hygiene solutions.
• Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable products.
• Higher disposable income in emerging economies supports increased spending on personal care products.
Market Opportunities:
• Growth in the travel and tourism industry boosts demand for portable hygiene products.
• Increased awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation creates opportunities for market growth.
• Use as corporate gifts and promotional items due to customization capabilities.
Market Challenges:
• Manufacturing and packaging of compressed tissues can be more expensive than regular tissue products.
• Strong competition from traditional tissue paper products.
• Limited consumer awareness and understanding of the product in some regions.
• Dependence on raw materials and potential supply chain disruptions.
Market Restraints:
• Higher prices compared to conventional tissue papers can limit market penetration.
• Strict environmental regulations affecting the production and disposal of tissue products.
• Limited availability in certain markets and retail channels.
• Traditional preferences for regular tissue paper products in some cultures.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Tablet Tissue Paper market segments by Types: Rolled tissues, Folded tissues, Napkins, Luxury/decorative tissues
Detailed analysis of Tablet Tissue Paper market segments by Applications: Household, Commercial
Major Key Players of the Market: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States), Procter & Gamble Co. (United States), Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States), Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden), Hengan International Group Company Limited (China), Cascades Inc. (Canada), Metsä Tissue (Finland), Sofidel Group (Italy), WEPA Group (Germany), Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) (Indonesia), Vinda International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Empresas CMPC S.A. (Chile), KP Tissue Inc. (Canada), Clearwater Paper Corporation (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Tablet Tissue Paper market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Tablet Tissue Paper market.
- -To showcase the development of the Tablet Tissue Paper market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Tablet Tissue Paper market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Tablet Tissue Paper market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Tablet Tissue Paper market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Tablet Tissue Paper Market Breakdown by Application (Household, Commercial) by Product (Rolled tissues, Folded tissues, Napkins, Luxury/decorative tissues) by Raw Material (Virgin wood pulp, Recycled paper, Bamboo, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Tablet Tissue Paper market report:
– Detailed consideration of Tablet Tissue Paper market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Tablet Tissue Paper market-leading players.
– Tablet Tissue Paper market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Tablet Tissue Paper market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Tablet Tissue Paper near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Tablet Tissue Paper market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Tablet Tissue Paper market for long-term investment?
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Tablet Tissue Paper Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Global Tablet Tissue Paper Market Opportunities & Growth Trend to 2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- Global Tablet Tissue Paper Market Opportunities & Growth Trend to 2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- Tablet Tissue Paper Market Production by Region Tablet Tissue Paper Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Tablet Tissue Paper Market Report:
- Tablet Tissue Paper Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- Tablet Tissue Paper Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Tablet Tissue Paper Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- Tablet Tissue Paper Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- Tablet Tissue Paper Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Rolled tissues, Folded tissues, Napkins, Luxury/decorative tissues}
- Tablet Tissue Paper Market Analysis by Application {Household, Commercial}
- Tablet Tissue Paper Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Tablet Tissue Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
