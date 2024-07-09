African Mango Seed Extract Market Is Analyzed To Increase At 3.7% CAGR From 2024 To 2034
Combining African Mango Seed Extract with Raspberry Ketones and Green Tea Extract Enhancing Supplement Effectiveness and Supporting Holistic Wellness: Fact.MRROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global sales of African mango seed extract are projected to reach US$ 1.3 billion in 2024 and further climb to US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2034. Increasing consumer demand for weight management solutions and organic supplements is a key factor driving global market growth.
Natural ingredients in combination supplements are gaining traction in the health and wellness industry, featuring acai berries, raspberry ketones, green tea extract, and African mango seed extract. These synergistic blends offer a myriad of benefits, from weight management and metabolic support to antioxidant protection and overall well-being. Manufacturers are prioritizing the creation of products that cater to a broader customer base seeking holistic health solutions through complementary ingredient combinations.
Get Free Sample Research Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10204
To meet the growing demand for clean-label supplements, products containing African mango seed extract must obtain organic and non-GMO certifications. These certifications ensure that the food is produced without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), addressing consumers' preferences for natural and sustainable solutions. Obtaining these certifications enhances the credibility and transparency of a company's products, attracting more customers who value environmental sustainability, safety, and quality.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global African mango seed extract market is forecasted to expand at 3.7% CAGR through 2034. North America is estimated to hold 23.9% of the global market share in 2024.
Worldwide sales of organic African mango seed extract are estimated at US$ 597.6 million in 2024. The East Asia market is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 430.6 million by 2034-end.
The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.Demand for African mango seed extract for heart health management is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 850 million by the end of 2034. China is estimated to lead the East Asia market with a 48.9% revenue share in 2024.
“Growing demand for natural health and wellness products among consumers creating profitable opportunities for investors and companies in the African mango seed extract market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Some of the leading providers of African Mango Seed Extract Market are Clover Nutrition Inc.; Xian Shunyi Bio-Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.; Z Natural Foods, LLC.; Panacea Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.; Shaanxi I/E Biological Technology Co., Ltd.; Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.; Apex Biotechnol; Qingdao BNP Co. Ltd.
Country-wise Insight:
North America's demand for African mango seed extract is expected to reach US$ 309.8 million in 2024, with the continent accounting for 23.9% of the global market. From 2024 to2034, the East Asian market is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR.
Will the growing popularity of plant-based health solutions in the US propel market expansion?
Growing interest in plant-based and holistic approaches to health and well-being is fueling an increase in the US market for natural supplement sales. This tendency is supported by the natural origin and health advantages of African mango seed extract, which is made from the Irvingia gabonensis tree, a native of West Africa.
African mango seed extract is regarded as a safe, natural supplement that promotes general health and helps with weight control. It appeals to people who are looking for alternatives to pharmaceuticals and artificial components. Its growing acceptance and appeal among Americans who care about their health can be attributed to its congruence with the natural health movement.
Request For Free Customization Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10204
How are South Korean Manufacturers Advancing Innovation?
South Korean manufacturers are leading the way in product innovation, adding African mango seed extract to a range of drinks, dietary supplements, and functional meals. New items like health drinks and weight reduction tablets that are attracting a lot of interest from consumers nationwide are the result of this strategic combination.
African mango seed extract is well known for its health advantages, especially for helping with weight management and general wellbeing. Producers are reaching a wider audience and meeting the changing demands of South Korean customers by adding this natural element into creative formulas.
African Mango Seed Extract Preferred for Weight Management:
African mango seed extract is becoming a favored and suggested option as a weight management strategy because of its exceptional properties that support healthy weight reduction. Due to its high fiber content, African mango seed extract helps promote feelings of fullness and reduced appetite. It also contains the hormone leptin, which regulates hunger, metabolism, and the breakdown of fat stores into energy.
African mango seed extract supports general metabolic health by assisting in blood sugar and cholesterol regulation. Its all-natural nature and ability to address several facets of weight control make it a favored choice for those seeking effective and durable weight loss solutions.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the African mango seed extract market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), function (weight management, heart health management, therapeutic treatment), and end use (dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & personal care), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Agarwood Chip Market: Agarwood Chip Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by End Use (Incense Sticks, Fragrances, Retail/Household) and by Region – Global Market Report (2024 to 2034)
Clean Label Enzyme Market: Clean Label Enzyme Market by Source (Microorganism, Plants & Animals) By Type (Cabohydrase, Protease, Lipase, Others) By Region - Global Market Report (2024 to 2034)
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here