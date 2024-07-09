Submit Release
A mapped dataset of surface ocean acidification indicators in large marine ecosystems of the United States

Published 9 July 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: chemistry, methods, modeling, North Atlantic, North Pacific, regionalmodeling, review

Mapped monthly data products of surface ocean acidification indicators from 1998 to 2022 on a 0.25° by 0.25° spatial grid have been developed for eleven U.S. large marine ecosystems (LMEs). The data products were constructed using observations from the Surface Ocean CO2 Atlas, co-located surface ocean properties, and two types of machine learning algorithms: Gaussian mixture models to organize LMEs into clusters of similar environmental variability and random forest regressions (RFRs) that were trained and applied within each cluster to spatiotemporally interpolate the observational data. The data products, called RFR-LMEs, have been averaged into regional timeseries to summarize the status of ocean acidification in U.S. coastal waters, showing a domain-wide carbon dioxide partial pressure increase of 1.4 ± 0.4 μatm yr−1 and pH decrease of 0.0014 ± 0.0004 yr−1. RFR-LMEs have been evaluated via comparisons to discrete shipboard data, fixed timeseries, and other mapped surface ocean carbon chemistry data products. Regionally averaged timeseries of RFR-LME indicators are provided online through the NOAA National Marine Ecosystem Status web portal.

Sharp J. D., Jiang L.-Q., Carter B. R., Lavin P. D., Yoo H., Cross S. L., 2024. A mapped dataset of surface ocean acidification indicators in large marine ecosystems of the United States. Scientific Data 11: 715. doi: 10.1038/s41597-024-03530-7. Article.

