Bessemer Venture Partners’ Janelle Teng Joins Virtru’s Board of Directors

Product Strategy and Go-to-Market Expert is the Second New Addition to Virtru’s Board this Year

WASHINGTON, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru today announced the appointment of Janelle Teng, Vice President at Bessemer Venture Partners , a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, to its Board of Directors.

Teng brings a wealth of experience accelerating high-growth stage companies, with deep knowledge of the ever-evolving SaaS and data infrastructure market. A Stanford graduate, she also achieved an MBA at Harvard Business School.

“Virtru’s value proposition and data-centric solutions benefit organizations across a wide range of commercial and government markets, which makes this particularly exciting for me,” said Teng. “As organizations continue to mature in their adoption of zero-trust security architectures, they inevitably see the need to not only safeguard data stored within the enterprise, but also data that is shared externally. As the era of zero trust security unfolds, Virtru is well-positioned to capitalize on the trend of IT teams beginning to shift a portion of their focus away from traditional perimeter-centric controls, and closer to the data itself.”

“Janelle is a trailblazer in the enterprise software space and we’re very lucky to have her on our Board,” said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. “Her expertise will be hugely beneficial as we continue our mission to empower organizations to activate the value of their sensitive data through granular access control and zero trust sharing. Janelle shares our vision of a more secure world and we look forward to expanding our relationship with her and Bessemer Venture Partners.”

This is the second board announcement from Virtru in 2024, with Tiffany Gates also joining. Both Gates and Teng’s appointments mark great momentum for the company and set the tone for continued growth as Virtru drives innovation and scale with its Data Security Platform . Powered by the Zero Trust Data Format (ZTDF), the Virtru Data Security Platform enables mission-critical collaboration, fine-grained access control, and cross-domain data sharing.

About Virtru:

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 6,700 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Leading providers of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com.

