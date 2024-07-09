East End Dentistry Announces Cost-Effective Dental Care in Glenview, Illinois

Glenview, IL, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East End Dentistry, a leading dental practice offering patients all aspects of dentistry in a comfortable, friendly environment, is excited to announce its cost-effective dental care in Glenview, Illinois, which is committed to helping patients from all economic backgrounds access high-quality dental care.

Performing a wide array of procedures on patients of all ages, East End Dentistry is committed to giving each individual the confidence to receive treatment for any dental issues and achieve the smile of their dreams without financial strain. The highly rated dental practice offers several finance options, accepts most traditional insurance, and provides patients with the opportunity to join its East End Dentistry Membership Club, which offers easy monthly payments for preventive care and saves money on future treatments.

“We do not want money to be an issue for our patients,” said a spokesperson for East End Dentistry. “We want you to feel comfortable with us, and that includes feeling satisfied with your financial arrangements regarding your dental care. We offer several different ways to cover your dental expenses. Instead of searching for ‘Dentist near me’ please contact our office and we can set aside some time to review our options with you.”

With a mission to help every individual obtain strong teeth, healthy gums, and a bright smile, the top Glenview dentist takes the time to establish lifelong relationships with patients to foster trust and help them choose the best treatment options.

Some of East End Dentistry’s services include:

Night Guards: From stress and anxiety to using some medications, clenching the jaw and grinding teeth can cause teeth and jaw deterioration. The Dentist in Glenview can create an effective night guard to act as a shock absorber and protect a patient’s teeth and jaw.

Bridges: If a patient has a missing tooth, they can consider a bridge. This consists of two ‘caps’ fused to a ‘fake’ tooth in between to replace the missing tooth, restore function to the mouth, and boost a patient’s confidence.

Crowns: When a patient experiences severe tooth damage, a crown or cap can be used to fit over the remaining tooth structure or implant. To ensure the best possible match to existing teeth, East End Dentistry takes the time to make the perfect mold and choose the ideal color to create a seamless smile for a patient.

Implants: To enable patients to keep eating the food they love and to enjoy the look and feel of natural teeth, Dr. Agata Skiba provides dental implants to replace missing teeth. A dental implant contains two parts: a titanium artificial root that is surgically placed in a patient’s jaw and an artificial tooth that replaces the missing teeth.

From accepting most traditional insurance to offering manageable finance options and access to its East End Dentistry Membership Club for monthly payment options, East End Dentistry is dedicated to offering several effective methods for patients to afford dental care and ensure the long-term health of their teeth.

East End Dentistry is currently accepting new patients and encourages those interested to request an appointment today via telephone or the contact form on its website.

About East End Dentistry

East End Dentistry is a leading dental practice in Glenview, IL, that, through an experienced dentist Dr. Agata Skiba, DDS, offers patients all aspects of dentistry utilizing the latest technology with traditional techniques in a comfortable and friendly environment.

