DayDayCook Names Betty Liu to Advisory Board

Former Executive Vice Chairman of NYSE, accomplished entrepreneur and business leader, brings extensive experience and industry access to DDC

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDC Enterprise, Ltd., (NYSEAM: DDC) (“DayDayCook,” “DDC,” or the “Company”), a leading content-driven food consumer brand, today announced the appointment of Ms. Betty Liu as a member of the Advisory Board of the company. Ms. Liu will leverage her extensive network and experience in content, direct-to-consumer brands, business leadership and the US capital markets to help guide DayDayCook’s strategic initiatives and growth.



“Betty Liu’s extensive experience in the US capital markets and her impressive network from her tenure at the NYSE will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a public company,” said Norma Chu, DayDayCook’s founder and CEO. “As a successful female entrepreneur who also hails from Hong Kong, Betty embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience that drive our company. We are thrilled to have her guidance as we navigate our next phase of growth.”

Ms. Liu is an accomplished entrepreneur, business leader, and journalist with an extensive network of executives across various industries, particularly in Asia. She most recently served as the Executive Vice Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and Chief Experience Officer for its parent company, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). At NYSE, she was involved in major global IPOs and co-founded the NYSE Board Advisory Council to promote boardroom diversity. Additionally, she founded the Special Purpose Acquisition Company, D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DNZ), and ed-tech company Radiate, which was acquired by ICE in 2018. Before her business career, Ms. Liu was an award-winning journalist for over 25 years, notably serving as a leading anchor and editor-at-large at Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio.

Ms. Liu also serves on the public boards of global beauty company L'Occitane International S.A. (0973.HK) and Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT). She is the author of two books, including Work Smarts: What CEOs Say You Need to Know to Get Ahead.

“DDC’s mission speaks to my heart and culinary passions,” Ms. Liu said. “Asian cuisine is one of the fastest-growing food categories in North America, particularly popular amongst Gen-Z and millennials. I’m excited to join Norma and the team in spreading the joy of Asian food by growing DDC’s brands in North America and beyond.”

About DayDayCook – A Leader in Food Innovation

DayDayCook (NYSEAM: DDC) is on a mission to share the joy of Asian cooking culture with the world, offering a suite of accessible and healthy ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products that cater to the global palate. DayDayCook has evolved from a culinary content authority to a multi-brand powerhouse, curating a broad range of products that champion authenticity, nutrition, and convenience. The company's growing portfolio includes DayDayCook, Nona Lim, Yai’s Thai, Omsom, MengWei, and Yujia Weng. Visit us.daydaycook.com for more information, or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Investors:

Head of Investor Relations

Kyle Gusé

kyle.guse@daydaycook.com

CORE IR

Matt Blazei

mattb@coreir.com