The SBB Research Group Foundation sponsors the Andrew Weishar Foundation

CHICAGO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andrew Weishar Foundation collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.



The SBB Research Group Foundation sponsored the Andrew Weishar Foundation (AWF) to provide holiday assistance to families facing financial difficulties due to cancer diagnoses. KC Casper, along with other volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation, wrapped Christmas presents for the families during the event. Maggie Sommer, Executive Program Director at AWF, shared stories about each family, fostering personal connections between the volunteers and recipients.

Following the event, gifts were distributed to six families supported by AWF, with the goal of bringing joy and easing financial strain during the holiday season.

Casper expressed satisfaction at observing the impact of their holiday event with the Andrew Weishar Foundation, emphasizing the personal connections made and the event's focus on providing relief to families facing challenges.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

