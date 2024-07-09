Mo Katibeh Joins Casper Labs Board of Directors

T-Mobile for Business CMO brings 20+ years of experience to help company scale amid growing demand from AI governance market and beyond

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casper Labs , a leader in AI governance technology, today announced the appointment of Mo Katibeh to its Board of Directors. Katibeh brings a wealth of experience and a stellar track record from his extensive career in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Currently Chief Marketing Officer for T-Mobile for Business, Katibeh has previously held senior leadership roles for RingCentral (President & Chief Operating Officer) and AT&T (Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business). Throughout his career, he has helped businesses adapt to technology-driven changes and deliver innovative new solutions – an expertise he will now apply to Casper Labs as it grows to meet rising demand from the AI governance market and beyond.



“I’m honored to join the Casper Labs Board and look forward to supporting their innovative work around AI governance,” said Katibeh. “As enterprise use of AI grows, Casper Labs is doing important work addressing the need for compliance and ethical standards in AI. The time is now to expand their impactful solutions, and I’m excited to be part of their journey.”

With his considerable experience, Katibeh brings unique insights into leveraging emerging market opportunities and rapidly scaling operations. His strategic vision and operational expertise will be invaluable as Casper Labs continues to establish itself as a standard setter in the fast-emerging AI governance market.

“Mo brings an impressive track record and unique perspective to our board, and does so at a formative moment in Casper Labs’ evolution,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO at Casper Labs. “I’m confident that his experience and insights will prove invaluable as we make the strategic decisions that will ensure we continue to grow and meet our ambitious vision for introducing the new, enterprise-grade standard for AI governance.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to effective AI governance, Casper Labs’ Board of Directors regularly evaluates its composition to ensure an optimal mix of skills, qualifications, and diverse backgrounds. This practice is crucial for overseeing the company’s business operations and long-term strategy.

Casper Labs recently announced the unveiling of Prove AI , a groundbreaking solution providing a critical layer of insight into generative AI systems, at IBM Think 2024. This unveiling further solidifies Casper Labs’ position as an industry leader in AI governance technology, showcasing its dedication to innovation and adherence to compliance within the AI landscape.

About Casper Labs

Casper Labs is a leader in AI governance technologies. The company built the first and only blockchain for the scale and operational needs of business, across fully public, private and hybrid networks. With Casper Labs, businesses can easily embed enterprise blockchain into their AI offering. The result is a certifiable and tamper-proof audit trail of building, training, and running AI models. Casper Labs brings unprecedented visibility and trust to AI solutions so enterprises can embrace the technology with confidence.

