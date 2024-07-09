Gestational Diabetes Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Gestational Diabetes Market

DelveInsight’s Gestational Diabetes Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Gestational Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gestational Diabetes, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gestational Diabetes market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Gestational Diabetes Market Report:

The Gestational Diabetes market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

According to Bryan et al. (2023), gestational diabetes impacts approximately 2 to 10% of pregnancies in the United States.

According to Elizabeth et al. (2022), there was a 20% increase in gestational diabetes cases in the US, rising from 234,847 cases in 2016 to 281,789 cases in 2020.

According to Oros et al. (2023), the prevalence of pregnant women with diabetes, including both pre-gestational diabetes and gestational diabetes, was 8.2%, with gestational diabetes alone affecting 6.5% of pregnancies.

According to Elizabeth et al. (2022), the incidence of gestational diabetes increased by an average of 3% per year from 2016 to 2019, followed by a 9% increase from 2019 to 2020.

Key Gestational Diabetes Companies: Sansum Diabetes Research, Tina Vilsboll, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others

Key Gestational Diabetes Therapies: Insulin LISPRO, Liraglutide, insulin NPH, and others

The Gestational Diabetes market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gestational Diabetes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gestational Diabetes market dynamics.

Gestational Diabetes Overview

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. It occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin to meet the extra needs during pregnancy, leading to high blood sugar levels. This condition typically develops around the 24th to 28th week of pregnancy and can affect the health of both the mother and the baby if not managed properly.

Gestational Diabetes Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gestational Diabetes Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gestational Diabetes market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Gestational Diabetes

Prevalent Cases of Gestational Diabetes by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Gestational Diabetes

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gestational Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gestational Diabetes market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gestational Diabetes market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gestational Diabetes Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gestational Diabetes Therapies and Key Companies

Insulin LISPRO: Sansum Diabetes Research

Liraglutide: Tina Vilsboll

insulin NPH: Novo Nordisk A/S

Gestational Diabetes Market Strengths

The growing number of obese and overweight women of childbearing age is a key driver for the market.

Growing public health awareness campaigns and improved diagnostic tools are leading to earlier detection of gestational diabetes.

Gestational Diabetes Market Opportunities

Untapped markets in developing countries with rising healthcare expenditure present significant growth potential.

Development of personalized treatment plans based on individual patient needs and risk factors holds promise.

Scope of the Gestational Diabetes Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

