Fortune 500 Consumer Electronics Corporation Has Purchased an Evaluation License for Wearable Devices' MDK

The companies will explore together with the Fortune 500 company’s AI division different use cases of Mudra neural AI controller

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced today that a Fortune 500 consumer electronics corporation (“Customer”) has purchased a special license for its state-of-the-art Mudra Development Kit (“MDK”) to evaluate certain deep-level capabilities.

The MDK enables developers to create unique experiences with the Mudra Band and Mudra Application Programming Interface. This powerful toolset will enable the Customer’s development team to seamlessly integrate advanced functionalities into their upcoming products, enhancing user experience through innovative gesture control technology.

The Customer, ranked among the Fortune 500 companies, is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and high-quality consumer electronics products, which include smartphones, televisions, home appliances, and more. With a strong global presence and a reputation for innovation, this company is ideally positioned to leverage the capabilities of the MDK for developing next-generation user interfaces.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, commented, "We are excited to see our Mudra technology gaining recognition by a prominent player in the consumer electronics market. This special license to evaluate possible deep-level integration marks a significant step forward for us, as it demonstrates the growing recognition of our technology's potential to revolutionize user interactions, particularly in applications such as extended reality (XR), televisions, 3D displays, and laptops. We look forward to seeing the innovative applications and products that will emerge from this collaboration."

The MDK is designed to provide developers with the tools needed to implement sophisticated gesture control features in their applications. By leveraging Wearable Devices' advanced neural input technology, developers can create intuitive and responsive user interfaces that enhance the overall user experience.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

