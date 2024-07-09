Janover’s AI Loan Advisor Generated Over 4,000 Deals Worth Over $25B to Date in 2024

Facilitated Nearly $10M in Funded Loans This Year

Made more than 1,600 real time email introductions to internal sales representatives, for over $22B in qualified loan inquiries to date in 2024

Boca Raton, FL, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced impressive results driven by its advanced AI Commercial Loan Agent, which has significantly enhanced customer engagement and has already facilitated approximately $10 million in funded loans through the Janover platform in 2024.

AI Loan Advisor Key Results

The AI Loan Advisor operates seamlessly across multiple communication channels, managing various types of inquiries, lead generation, and customer support for the Company. It engages with website visitors via an embedded live chat widget, has conversations on the phone, sends and receives SMS, and communicates via email.

Trained as an expert specialized in commercial real estate and small business financing, the AI answers intricate and complex questions in detail, gathers and saves necessary information about loan inquiries, and ensures a warm email hand-off to a human advisor when appropriate, facilitating a smooth transition, engaged customers, and more productive employees.





AI Loan Advisor Key Functions

Steve Schwartz, SVP, Innovation of Janover, commented, "Our AI Loan Advisor streamlines the early stages of customer interactions and deal qualification. By leveraging the most advanced generative AI technologies at our disposal with best-in-class automations, we can efficiently guide potential borrowers through their initial inquiries, manage our initial data collection requirements, and provide assistance to our human advisors who will hold the customer's hand for the later stages of the transaction. This technology not only improves customer experience but also significantly boosts our operational efficiency. It works around the clock, never takes a break, and never gets sick.”





Quote from Steve Schwartz, SVP Innovation of Janover





Quote from Blake Janover, CEO

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, stated, “This year alone, our AI Loan Advisor has facilitated approximately $10 million in funded loans to date in 2024. Additionally, it generated more than 4,000 deals worth over $25 billion, and facilitated more than 1,600 warm email introductions to our internal advisors, representing over $22 billion in loan inquiries year to date. This is excluding all the impressive work it has done with onboarding lenders and most recently engaging and facilitating conversations for commercial property insurance and our real estate syndication software. Our AI Commercial Loan Agent represents a significant step forward in the adaptation of technology within the commercial real estate sector, demonstrating the potential of AI to transform customer interactions and operational efficiency. As we continue to innovate and expand our capabilities, we remain committed to providing exceptional service and value to our customers and creating long term value for our shareholders.”

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.

To view the latest investor presentation, please visit https://ir.janover.co/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,”, “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-267907) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

The financial information presented herein is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for this period, and our actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time the closing procedures for the fiscal quarter are completed.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: jnvr@crescendo-ir.com







Attachments