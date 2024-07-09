Aeroflow Health Announces its Family Forward NC Certification

As a Family Forward NC certified employer, Aeroflow Health is recognized as a business with established policies and practices to support its working parents and their children

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, announces it has earned the Family Forward NC Employer Certification. Family Forward NC , an initiative of the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation, works to improve the overall health and well-being of children and parents in North Carolina, and keep the state’s businesses and workplaces competitive. The recognition follows Aeroflow’s continued commitment to its employees’ parenting journeys, a healthy work-life balance, and family-friendly workspaces.



To achieve the Family Forward NC certification, Aeroflow’s policies and practices across paid-leave and wages, accommodations for pregnant and breastfeeding workers, health and wellness benefits, and more were closely reviewed. An employee survey was also sent to ask about these policies, in addition to the company culture for working parents. Earning the certification signals to working parents across the state that Aeroflow cares about families and children with a workplace designed to ensure their well-being is top of mind. Aeroflow’s impact on the local economy and local families is vast, with more than 830 employees at its headquarters in Asheville, North Carolina.

“Creating a work environment where our employees can excel both professionally and personally has been integral to our mission since day one. Today, as one of the country's fastest-growing private companies, we continue to uphold this commitment,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “The Family Forward certification recognizes our emphasis on prioritizing our team members' well-being just as we prioritize our patients' well-being. As we continue to grow the team, we look forward to building on the success of our employee programs in order to continue to serve our patients with empathy and integrity.”

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .