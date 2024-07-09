dilium announces the launch of 3DtoMe on Apple Vision Pro
dilium, an innovative Italian SME has launched the 3DtoMe app now available on Apple Vision Pro.
This release will allow for unprecedented collaboration. It's like being in a Zoom or Teams call, except that people can share and interact with their products within their environment”MILAN, MI, ITALY, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dilium announces the launch of a new version of 3DtoMe dedicated to Apple Vision Pro.
dilium, an innovative Italian SME specializing in the design and development of projects based on Frontier Technologies for the digital evolution of B2B and B2C channels, has launched the 3DtoMe app now available on Apple Vision Pro.
From Mobile to Mixed Reality: The Evolution of the 3DtoMe App
With 3DtoMe for iOS, the company embarked on a journey with the goal of making complex tools accessible in a simplified manner, allowing users to create high-quality 3D models by taking simple photos with their device. This made 3D modeling accessible and intuitive, opening new way for designers without the need for specific skills. With the subsequent launch on macOS, 3DtoMe introduced advanced tools for annotations, creating 3D models from professional photos, and the ability to import existing models, facilitating sharing in formats suitable for web integration and augmented reality. The Web Viewer further extended the platform's accessibility, enabling the viewing and interaction with 3D models directly from the browser without the need for any software.
A New Level of Innovation with Apple Vision Pro
After the extraordinary success of Spatial Drawing, the spatial drawing application launched by dilium last March in San Francisco, which achieved over two million views on social platforms, the excitement for the world of Spatial Computing led to the release of a 3DtoMe version dedicated to Spatial Collaboration. Thus, this app takes the innovation of the entire system to a higher level.
Regarding the launch of 3DtoMe on the Apple Vision Pro store, Donato De Ieso, Co-founder and CEO of dilium and Italian Chapter President of VRARA, declared:
“We can't wait to see what our users will do with all the possibilities offered by our latest app. The moment of release is always exciting because it offers new stimuli to push beyond one's limits. This release will provide ample space for creativity and allow for unprecedented collaboration. Regarding Spatial Collaboration, it's like being in a Zoom or Teams call, except that people can share and interact with their products within their environment.”
This launch represents a significant milestone for dilium and confirms the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and providing cutting-edge tools for design and Spatial Computing professionals.
3DtoMe App: Now Available in the App Store
The 3DtoMe app is now available in Apple stores for free. The 3DtoMe ecosystem will offer various plans designed to meet the needs of professional users, covering a range of costs starting from $29.99/month to the complete solution with all features valued at $79,99/month. A third customizable plan is also available for enterprise companies.
For more information, visit the website https://3dto.me
APP: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/3dtome/id6449940075
A demo video is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-C4-XObDIA
dilium: The Company
dilium is an innovative SME that, through specific skills in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Technology Innovation Management (TIM) sectors, offers innovative technological solutions to support companies in growing their business. The company specializes in next-generation technologies such as Machine Learning & AI, Blockchain, and Spatial Computing to support digital transformation in B2B and B2C markets. Starting from analyzing clients' needs, it maps the technological landscape to build a performant development program. In September 2023, dilium was selected by Apple to participate in the Developers Lab in London and Cupertino for the new Apple Vision Pro. As part of research and development, the company holds a European patent for the use of a random extraction algorithm in Augmented Reality contests conducted through the AR Win platform.
