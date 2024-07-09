WHEN Group and Intent HQ Announce Strategic Alliance to Provide Critical Next-Generation Cybersecurity AI

WHEN Group Joins with One of Fastest Growing AI Companies in Europe



BOCA RATON, FL and LONDON, UK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: WHEN) (“WHEN Group”), a telecom and cybersecurity company, and Intent HQ Limited announced today the formation of a strategic alliance to develop new products leveraging their respective technologies to introduce the next generation in mobile cybersecurity AI. This partnership aims to address the rapidly increasing demand for comprehensive solutions to combat threats to businesses and individuals. The solutions will be designed to address the rising online and offline threats to children and teenagers through cyberbullying and online and offline predators such as pedophiles and financial scammers.

WHEN Group was founded by Israeli engineers and international professionals with deep backgrounds in cybersecurity and data threat remediation in both government and private sectors. From business and personal privacy to fin-tech security, WHEN Group has been developing solutions that utilize advanced behavior pattern recognition and AI to create a security screening environment that can detect and defend against a range of threats and attacks on telecom, banking, and other communication infrastructure.

Under the terms of the collaboration, WHEN has acquired a perpetual license to integrate Intent HQ’s patented Edge AI technology into WHEN’s products and services across the WHEN Group of companies, including CrossMobile , a new telco launched in Poland. The two companies will further collaborate to continue the development of WHEN’s products in next generation cybersecurity AI.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Intent HQ,” said Mr. Giora Rozensweig, CEO of WHEN Group. “Their Edge AI technology is a powerful complement to our various products across our group of companies. Together, we intend to offer unique solutions to our customers that meet emerging market needs in cybersecurity. For example, online and offline harassment affects over 50% of children and teenagers. Under or ‘Zero Trust’ philosophy, a 360-degree defense system is available to every business and household.”

Mr. Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQ, stated, “We look forward to working with the WHEN team to address these challenges. Our Edge AI technology, supported by 37 patents, uniquely empowers users through their mobile phones without requiring the transmission of personally identifiable data. Our technology operates entirely on the phone, identifying user needs and providing relevant services precisely when needed, all while maintaining user anonymity. That’s the beauty of Edge AI. Operating with a mobile phone is challenging, which underscores the uniqueness of our technology. With the rise of generative AI, our technology will ensure personalized prompts to deliver highly relevant services.”

According to the collaboration terms, WHEN will integrate Edge AI technology into their existing products. Both parties will also work together to introduce innovative new products to the market, which will be jointly promoted and sold.

Additional details relating to the agreement and the collaboration are included in the current report on Form 8-K filed by WHEN on July 8, 2024.

About WHEN Group

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a WHEN Group) is a holding company comprised of SG 77, Inc./RNA Ltd, which develops and significantly improves existing cybersecurity solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace and CrossMobile Sp z o.o., a company formed under the laws of Poland, which provides public mobile telephone services in Europe.

WHEN Group develops new systems by applying pattern recognition technology based on IOT / mobile / servers and computer activity, analyzing human and device behavior, relationships and BPM (Business Process Management) in order to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cybersecurity division targets families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child's behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyberbullying, pedophiles, other predators, and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company is focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. anticipates both internal and external cyber threats, by identifying behavioral patterns that flag potential cyber compromises.

CrossMobile provides an opportunity in our evolution and provides us with a strong foothold in the European mobile telecom market. CrossMobile is planning to roll-out a comprehensive suite of value-added services for B2B and B2C customers in the telecom industry.

Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com/ .

About Intent HQ

Named AI Company of the Year at the British Data Awards 2024, also recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe on the FT1000 three years in succession, Intent HQ, is a visionary company redefining the landscape of AI and customer data analytics, firmly placing customer privacy at the heart of scalable, personalized marketing strategies.

As pioneers in transforming first-party customer and transaction data into actionable, human-like insights, our leading-edge patented AI technologies have been instrumental in enabling global enterprises to shift away from mass marketing towards more balanced, value-driven customer interactions. We deliver the technology that increases our client's customer engagement and marketing campaign success, reduces customer loss, and creates new revenue streams while keeping customer data private, and compliant with regulations.

Declared by STL Partners in the Top 100 Edge Computing Companies of 2024, Intent HQ is a global team of 100+ data scientists, digital marketers, CRM experts, and data engineers with operations in London, New York, Barcelona, and Lisbon.

To learn more about Intent HQ and its range of products, go to www.intenthq.com.

