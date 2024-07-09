Organic & Natural Health Association Welcomes New President and Four New Board Members

WASHINGTON, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic & Natural Health Association (O&N Health) has elected Todd Norton , the vice president of business development at Aker BioMarine to serve as the new board president, Alan Lewis, director of government affairs and food and agriculture policy for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to serve as board treasurer, while also welcoming four new board members: Mark Thurston, Brian Terry, Doug Lynch and Ray Martinez.

“This represents another defining moment for O&N Health, reflecting our decade-long journey of growth and transformation,” said Karen Howard, CEO and executive director of O&N Health. “We are excited to welcome Todd Norton as our new president, as his leadership will propel us further into the next chapter of our mission.”

Norton, a leader in the supplement industry, has led a career dedicated to promoting health and wellness through sustainable practices. He brings a wealth of expertise in business development and strategic leadership to his new position. Norton says he is driven by his commitment to advancing industry standards, specifically through his advocacy for transparent and ethical practices.

“I'm inspired by O&N Health's commitment to continuous quality improvement for consumers and the industry,” said Norton. “I really connect with the mission to bring people and businesses together to promote regenerative practices, and I am looking forward to leading our efforts in my new role as president while advancing our shared commitments.”

O&N Health has also appointed four new board members:

Mark Thurston , president of AIDP , brings experience from leadership roles across ingredient, manufacturing, and product development sectors. With more than three decades in food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical markets, he is a professional known for navigating complex industries and driving innovation.

, president of , brings experience from leadership roles across ingredient, manufacturing, and product development sectors. With more than three decades in food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical markets, he is a professional known for navigating complex industries and driving innovation. Brian Terry , senior director of sales at Nordic Naturals , is an executive leader in consumer packaged goods (CPG), known for his adeptness in building high-performing teams and thought leadership in social impact, transparency and sales.

, senior director of sales at , is an executive leader in consumer packaged goods (CPG), known for his adeptness in building high-performing teams and thought leadership in social impact, transparency and sales. Doug Lynch , CEO of MarketWell Nutrition , has had a career of global executive roles where he led the development and marketing of multiple award-winning consumer products. He is a leader in AI-driven innovation and consults with companies on how AI can be harnessed to accelerate product development.

, CEO of , has had a career of global executive roles where he led the development and marketing of multiple award-winning consumer products. He is a leader in AI-driven innovation and consults with companies on how AI can be harnessed to accelerate product development. Ray Martinez , president of Florida Supplement , has accumulated decades of experience in manufacturing and supply chain management, while also holding more than 15 years of leadership roles.

“We're always pushing boundaries and taking action when we identify gaps or obstacles,” said Howard. “Being a member of O&N Health ensures you stay ahead on important industry matters, driven solely by integrity and expertise. Our carefully selected members and board provide up-to-date guidance and solutions for the challenges the industry faces.”

O&N Health has also announced that its upcoming strategic planning meeting for members and invited guests will take place Aug. 19-22 in Quebec City, Canada, enriched by an exclusive blueberry harvest experience hosted by Fruit d’Or . To be an active influence and change maker in the industry, join Organic & Natural Health Association at: https://organicandnatural.org .

