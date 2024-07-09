Annovis Bio Welcomes Four New Executives to Strengthen Leadership Team

MALVERN, Pa., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Parkinson’s Disease (PD), is pleased to announce the addition of four accomplished professionals to its executive team.

Mark White Appointed Chief Business Officer



Currently a member of our Board of Directors, Mark White brings a wealth of global pharmaceutical marketing, business development, and sales experience to his new role as Chief Business Officer. Throughout his career, Mr. White has held positions of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, Bracco, Abbott, and Bayer. In his last role at Pfizer, he served as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, overseeing global new product development, business development, and in-line marketing for the Inflammation Therapeutic Area. Mark holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Missouri and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Alexander Morin, Ph.D., Appointed Director of Strategic Communications

Dr. Morin brings extensive experience at the intersection of science and communications within the biopharmaceutical industry. He has previously held the position of account executive at a boutique public relations firm, where he enhanced visibility and corporate communications strategies for a diverse range of clients, including early-to-late stage biotech companies, non-profit organizations, and large pharma. Prior to his PR role, Dr. Morin served as a consultant scientist at a CRO, where he was instrumental in designing studies for drug candidates. He earned his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the Open University (UK), focusing his research on drug development for chronic traumatic brain injury.

Hilda Maibach appointed Senior Vice President of Statistics

Ms. Maibach brings more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of clinical and observational studies in Oncology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic disorders and Central Nervous System Disorders. Her work has supported industry, NIH and DOD funded clinical trials with a focus on improving measurement sensitivity and innovating clinical trial design, data acquisition and management. She worked to incorporate real-world evidence along with bioinformatics tools into clinical study design management to reduce costs and improve outcome reliability. Ms. Maibach served as research faculty at Emory and Stanford Universities, and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a statistician for CLIA. She holds an MSc in Statistics from Stanford University.

Blake Jensen appointed Head of Quality

Blake Jensen has over 20 years of experience in Quality within contract service providers and emerging biopharma companies, as well as previously working as an investigator for the U.S. FDA. Mr. Jensen has designed, built and implemented quality systems from scratch for start-up companies as a single-person QA department, and has also led Quality teams of up to 90 people. He has extensive experience with regulatory inspections, including directly hosting inspections from different health authorities; performing inspection readiness activities and mock inspections; delivering inspection training to company and investigator site staff; and conducting BIMO and GMP inspections while working for the FDA. Within the CRO space, Mr. Jensen has managed teams across the following functions: quality risk management; global audits; vendor management; CAPA; audit and inspection defense; policy and procedure management; billable audits; and quality analytics.

“We are delighted to have this strong group of individuals join the Annovis team,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio. “Their expertise and leadership are critical in this pivotal moment in our company, as we continue making strides towards bringing buntanetap closer to NDA and to market for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.”

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company's clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

