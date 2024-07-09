BPM Partners’ Latest Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix Report Expands Coverage of Operational Planning and AI

2024 -2025 Edition Adds Details on How Vendors Deliver Operational Planning and Leverage AI

STAMFORD, Conn., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners , the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of its new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide an up-to-date view of vendors in the 2024 BPM market. This comprehensive document combines an industry expert’s assessment with customer satisfaction ratings and pricing data. End user organizations can get a report sample featuring two vendors of their choosing. The 2024-2025 report is available now.



While many vendors address key operational planning priorities such as workforce planning, sales planning, demand planning, and ESG planning and reporting, how they address these use cases can vary widely. This edition of The VLM spells out exactly how each vendor delivers these capabilities, and how satisfied their customers are with them. AI (artificial intelligence) is a broad term for a range of technologies and this year’s edition identifies which AI technologies a vendor deploys, and for what purpose.

Covered vendors include Anaplan (now with Fluence Technologies), Centage, deFacto Global, IBM, JustPerform, Lumel, OneStream Software, Oracle, Pigment, Planful, Prophix, SAP, Unit4, Vena, Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik, and XLerant. "While each vendor has their own unique differentiators, what they have in common is that they are successful in the market and have high customer recommendation rates," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners. “Regardless of your industry, company size, or location, you will be able to find several excellent choices on this list for you to evaluate.”

The matrix objectively organizes vendors by market momentum (customer count/deal size) and customer success (overall satisfaction rating). The 2024-2025 VLM is a single report that presents the industry’s sole unified view of the solution choices available for budgeting and financial planning, financial consolidation and close, operational planning, financial reporting, and analytics.

Key Elements of the 2024-2025 VLM:

Categories for Premier Leaders, Leaders, Key Competitors, and Challengers layered atop customer satisfaction-based rows and market momentum-based columns

Multi-page vendor profiles

AI technology features by vendor with descriptions of the benefits

Operational planning and analysis checkbox grid including delivery approach and customer ratings

Advanced financial consolidation checkbox grid for disclosure management, close management, account reconciliation, trial balance, regulatory compliance, and more

Radar charts comparing individual vendor ratings in 16 attributes against the industry average

Recommendation rate metric with an enthusiasm measurement

Charts comparing all vendors in a market segment for customer ratings and pricing

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM/CPM/EPM) and related business intelligence solutions and has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial consolidation, close and reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. Vendor-neutral experts guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to BPMPartners.com. Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam and LinkedIn BPM Partners | LinkedIn.