JumpCloud Dominates 2024 G2 Summer Grid® Reports, Leading in Record Number of Identity, Access, and Device Management Categories

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it is a Leader in 90 different G2 Summer 2024 Grid® Reports after receiving over 2,400 reviews from verified G2 users. G2 Grid® Reports come out quarterly. They rank products based on reviews from their user community, data from online sources, and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.



JumpCloud earned a Leader badge across the following categories:

Cloud directory services

Identity and access management (IAM)

Mobile device management (MDM)

Privileged access management (PAM)

Remote support

Single sign-on (SSO)

Unified endpoint management (UEM)

User provisioning and governance tools

JumpCloud also maintained its top spot in G2’s Index Reports for product success in usability, ease of implementation, relationship, and results.

“Our top position with more 5-star reviews than any competitor on G2, along with being named a leader in 90 different reports, reflects the deep trust our customers place in us,” said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Their loyalty and satisfaction with our identity solutions are what drive our success.”

What G2 users are saying:

"FINALLY IDENTITY, SECURITY AND MANAGEMENT GO SERVER-LESS. One console, everythings is simple, useful and the user experience is high… The ability to eliminate all local directory servers in favor of a powerful cloud console is a must that is unmatched, and the versatility of the Windows-Apple-Linux cross-platform client covers all the needs… Significant savings in time and technical support resources.” — user Simone G. on G2

“Game Changer for Our Growing Organization. JumpCloud is super easy to use, and combines directory service(s), user and device management, and easy to implement SAML integration all under one roof. Our company is merging four sister brands together, and JumpCloud has been paramount for our IT team in so many ways during this transition. We use it every day all day, it's great having so many tools in one place and JC support has always been top notch.” — user Todd C. on G2

"The only solution for device management. I love the Device Management system. I can execute commands remotely on windows devices. I particularly love the deployment of applications using the chocolatey framework. This means users can request to have certain applications on their devices and I can deploy them remotely without having local access to the devices. Especially as only domain administrators can install applications locally and these users don't have such privileges.” — user Goodness I. on G2

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

